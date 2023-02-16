Netflix’s The Romantics Takes Us Back To Bollywood’s Golden Age

Sshortly after Yash Chopra’s 1976 romantic drama Kabhi Kabhi was released in India, the popular film made its way to a quaint family cinema in Culver City, Los Angeles. Thanks to late filmmaker I Mundra, the Meralta Theater was the first cinema in Hollywood to screen Hindi-language films, known as Bollywood’s catch-all term.

Jag and his wife Chandra rented a screen at the theater to show major Hindi releases to a growing audience from local communities in the South Asian diaspora. As her popularity grew, Mundhra often invited Bollywood stars and esteemed industry guests to US premiere screenings of the latest blockbusters, an offer Chopra graciously accepted that year.

Now, 47 years later, Jag’s daughter Smriti Mundhra feels her family history has returned. his four-part documentary The Romanticsan ode to Chopra’s long career and entertainment conglomerate Yash Raj Films, arrived on Netflix this Valentine’s Day.

Chopra is the filmmaker whose style has best defined what we identify as Bollywood today – think self-contained heroines and poetic heroes serenading each other in beautiful landscapes, chiffon dupatta blowing gently in the wind. The movie mogul is responsible for directing and producing over 40 of Bollywood’s most iconic titles to date, and his production company has become a key distributor for films in the industry.

“Doing this series is really a time of closure for me in not only celebrating Yash Chopra and his legacy, but also paying tribute to my father as someone who carried on the tradition of cinema as well,” Mundhra told TIME. “THE [Culver City] cinema was gone before I was born, but it looms large in my imagination,” she adds. In 2019, Mundhra paid tribute to theater by naming her production company, which was also responsible for Netflix’s hit reality show Indian MatchmakingMeralta Films.

Despite her early reluctance to be cast as an Indian storyteller, Mundhra’s work has centered unabashedly on her community, whether in a reality show, sitcom or documentary. Much like Chopra, Mundhra is also drawn to romance in her work. “It’s a great litmus test of where we are as a culture,” she says of the genre. “This generational tension that emerges when you talk about marriage and romance… who to marry and who can’t marry. It’s ripe for drama.

Giving Indian cinema the homage it deserves



A still from the 1995 film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, featured in Netflix’s ‘The Romantics’ Courtesy of Netflix

The Romantics traces the history of Hindi-language films with the help of 35 of the industry’s most recognizable talents, many of whom arguably owe their careers to Chopra, including Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif , Rani Mukerji, Hrithik Roshan, and Ranveer Singh.

Viewers also hear from Chopra’s wife, Pamela, and sons Uday, an occasional actor, and the elusive Aditya, who took over Yash Raj’s films two years before his father’s death in 2012, and has never not given an interview since 1995. Getting Aditya to speak on camera was notoriously difficult, according to Mundhra, but she knew a film about her father’s legacy would be incomplete without him. “In many ways, he carried the torch for his father,” she says.

Chopra came from a family of filmmakers and after some early success working for his brother, he embarked on his own path to found Yash Raj’s films in 1970. Going to the movies was a special occasion in the 1960s and 1970s and audiences generally wanted to save their money for big action movies. But Chopra’s pioneering and sometimes risky approach led loyal action movie viewers into a new era of popular love stories such as Series (nineteen eighty one)chandni (1989)Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)and Mohabbatein (2000).

“Indian cinema was an integral part of my upbringing, but it’s also a big part of world cinema history and we’ve seen a lot of respect for Japanese cinema, French cinema, Italian cinema, but we don’t ‘have not really had this kind of in-depth, contextual treatment of Indian cinema,” Mundhra says of her creative debut. She hopes the final product will be a nostalgic trip for die-hard fans and an accessible entry point for those interested in the billion dollar industry.

Go beyond “Bollywood”



Director Smriti Mundhra Courtesy of Netflix

The documentary also explores the institutional and political issues that have shaped the industry. We see actors explaining why Bollywood is a flawed title despite its convenience as a shortcut. Shah Rukh Khan points out that the term did not include the rest of India outside Bombay (now Mumbai), and excludes Bengali, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam cinema, all of which form part of India’s vibrant film scene, with Telugu films now accounting for an even higher percentage industry than Bollywood. Moreover, the word places the industry in the shadow of Hollywood, implying that it is derived from a superior American industry. While Indian talents continue to use the word for convenience, they joke that they wouldn’t be caught saying it in front of Amitabh Bachchan, who particularly hates it.

The nostalgic series comes as current Hindi cinema finds its way to the box office after a series of major flops. Many star-studded titles with big budgets fell short of expectations in 2022, including one helmed by Ranbir Kapoor Shamsheraproduced by Yash Raj Films, Dhaakad with Kangana Ranaut, and Circuswith Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

The outlook for the industry looked bleak as India – like many other countries – struggled to attract pre-pandemic audiences to theaters despite operating without any COVID-19 restrictions. But things are starting to look up: Pathane, Siddharth Anand’s action movie starring Shah Rukh Khan, surpassed $100 million at the global box office after its January 27 release.

“These things are cyclical. We had phases in [the past] where we felt like we were losing touch,” Mundhra recalls, “but all it takes is one movie to break that mold and show people a new path.

Once praised for its liberal storytelling and inclusive practices, Bollywood appears to be stagnating in an increasingly right-wing political landscape with Hindu nationalist sentiments, backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In 2017, for example, the release of Padmaavat was delayed after extremist groups took offense at the inclusion of a love scene between a Hindu queen of the Rajput caste, Padmavati (Deepika Padukone), and a Muslim sultan. The backlash resulted in threats to burn down any cinema that played the film and even calls from a BJP politician to behead Padukone. The film was finally released the following year after approval from the Central Film Certification Board, a state authority which may refuse to certify films at its discretion, for arbitrary reasons which may range from threats to India’s national interests, bold depictions of nudity, sexuality or provocation, or religious sentiments which it deem harmful. A few changes were implemented to satisfy critics, including the addition of several disclaimers and a change from its original title. padmavati.

“We are in a period where art and politics have unfortunately intertwined in a way that leans more towards censorship than truth to power,” Mundhra says of creative freedoms in India. The movies are censorship by the government through the Central Board of Film Certification. “But India was founded as an inclusive nation,” says Mundhra. “There was a time when movies reflected that and that time will return.”

Representation across the Diaspora

I have never (Lara Solanki Netflix)” class=”fix-layout-shift”/>

Darren Barnet and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in I have never Lara SolankiNetflix

Bollywood was once the only form of representation of South Asians around the world, as Canadian comedian and actor Lilly Singh laments during an appearance in The Romantics. Mundhra says the inclusion of a diaspora voice like Singh’s was key in showing that Indians are “in every corner of the world…but it’s the films that connect us all and bring us all back to the House”.

Since then, audiences have enjoyed an increase in shows and movies centering on South Asian identity, especially over the past 10 years. These include a wide range of projects, from the Best Picture Oscar Slumdog Millionaire And The Great Sick, with Kumail Nanjiani, on the big screen in television series like Mindy Kaling’s I have never (of which Mundhra directed two episodes), Mundhra’s own show Indian Matchmaking, BridgertonAnd Ms. Marvelto name just a few more important titles.

While many hailed these stories as groundbreaking firsts, others felt they could at times fall short of expectations. Some critics have argued that Mindy Kaling tends to create and portray characters whose obsession with their white male counterparts is one-dimensional, while others have challenged the cutthroat discussions of caste and colorism in Indian Matchmaking. Mundhra says that when you are “starved” for representation, you will rarely be satisfied with the few examples you have. Although her work does not exist to flatten Indian identity into a monolith, she hopes her work “is a step in the right direction” towards the multitudes.

Indo-Western shows are also able to navigate tricky cultural challenges that still shape Hindi-language media, such as on-screen depictions of gender and the prevalence of colorism in the cast. South Asian colorism is widely considered a colonial hangover from the reign of the British Raj between 1858 and 1947, and in India in particular it is also rooted in the caste system of Hinduism. Characters such as Devi Vishwakumar (played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in I have never) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley in Bridgertonlisten)) were rare examples of dark-skinned Indian women claiming lead roles.

But Mundhra hopes various characters will continue to center Indian storytelling on screen, both in India and in the diaspora. “The public wants it,” she says. “They reward it when they see it – it just takes courage.”

