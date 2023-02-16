Actress Raquel Welch dies aged 82





Raquel Welch, the American actress who became an international sex symbol after appearing in a buckskin bikini in One million years BC, died on Wednesday, her manager said. She was 82 years old. Welch’s manager said in a statement emailed to AFP that she died peacefully early Wednesday morning after “a brief illness”, without giving further details. The Golden Globe winner has starred in more than 30 films, including Fantastic tripAnd The three Musketeers— as well as some 50 TV series over a career spanning five decades. Welch, born Jo Raquel Tejada in 1940, grew up in California and won several beauty titles as a teenager. She launched her acting career with a series of roles in minor films, including the 1964 musical feature tank topwith Elvis Presley. Her break came when she was cast by the 20th Century Fox studio to star in the 1966 sci-fi film. Fantastic trip. The same year, she played a leading role in One million years BCa fantasy film famous primarily for Welch’s bikini-clad cavewoman. While the film received lackluster reviews, Welch’s image on its poster went down in cinematic history. She would later struggle to avoid being typecast, writing in her 2010 autobiography Beyond the dividethat “everything else would be overshadowed by this larger than life sex symbol”. She continued to star in major films, starring in Hollywood’s first interracial sex scene with Jim Brown in 100 riflesand as a transgender heroine in the explicit Myra Breckinridge(1970). She won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for The three Musketeers(1973), in which she played the Queen’s seamstress. During filming Cannery Rowin 1982, Welch was fired for insisting on doing her hair and makeup at home. She sued MGM Studios for breach of contract, eventually winning a $15 million settlement. Passionate about yoga, Welch then launched herself into the field of well-being by publishing her Total beauty and fitnessprogram in 1984. Having long hidden her Latin origins, as an elegant sixty-something she took on Hispanic roles in the American familyseries on PBS in 2002 and tortilla soupin 2001. In 2008 and aged 68, she divorced her fourth husband, Richard Palmer, who was 14 years her junior. Later, Welch continued to perform occasionally, but also developed her own line of wigs, hairpieces and hair extensions. She is survived by her son Damon Welch and her daughter Tahnee Welch.

