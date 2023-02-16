Bollywood roundup: Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and more…

– Advertisement –

Shah Rukh Khan: My kids say I have a damn cool body in ‘Pathaan’

Mumbai– bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khanwho flaunted a perfect eight-pack abs in the song ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ in his latest release ‘Pathaan’, is happy youngsters find his chiseled body ‘cool’.

SRK, who is a father of three – Aaryan, Suhana and AbRam, said: “When they (director Siddharth Anand and choreographer Bosco Martis) were performing Jhoome Jo Pathaan’s song, I think a plot was hatched to make me go shirtless. There was no way I was sure to do it (take my shirt off) but then they made me do it!

He added: “I think it was already planned that slowly, slowly they will start to open my pimples. I’ve never done my signature steps with abs! So yeah, it took a lot of takes, lots of takes.

“I’m very happy now when young people, my kids see me on screen and tell me fucking cool body daddy! I feel very happy but it’s really scary! I don’t know if I’ll be able to do it again.”

About what he likes about the hit song Jhoome Jo Pathaan, SRK said, “Jhoome Jo Pathaan is a song that I think makes you want to dance. I just wanted to do a step that anyone can do easily. It comes when it’s like it’s all done right now and then let’s celebrate, it’s a party song in the movie.

Kareena shares photo of dad Randhir, son Jeh pouting at each other

Mumbai– Bollywood actress kareena kapoor khan shared a photo to wish his father and former actor-filmmaker Randhir Kapoor Wednesday on his 76th birthday.

Kareena shared a photo of her father and younger son Jeh pouting. Sharing the photo on Instagram, she captioned: “My two favorite boys doing what I love the most. Happy birthday Dad (heart emoticons) I love you so much!”

Kareena’s sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan also wished Randhir Kapoor.

She wrote: “Happy birthday uncle.”

Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita dropped heart emoticons.

On the acting side, Kareena will be seen in the untitled film by London-based Hansal Mehta. She will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming, based on the novel The Devotion of Suspect X. She also has ‘The Crew’.

Priyanka Chopra gives love a second chance in ‘Love Again’ trailer

Mumbai– The creators of “Love Again” with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan released the trailer for the film on Valentine’s Day, and promised a ride full of love.

It tells the story of a grieving Priyanka who gives love another chance after a loss. Priyanka’s American pop star husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas, makes a guest appearance in the film as they share an awkward kiss.

The trailer begins with a glimpse of Priyanka as Mira struggling to move on with her life after the death of her boyfriend. She continues to text the old number which is now used by Sam as his new work phone.

Rob, who is a journalist, is fascinated by Mira’s honest and heartbreaking texts as she talks about her old wounds. Rob and Mira cross paths at an opera night and get along well, but Rob is afraid to talk about his feelings for her.

“Love Again,” directed by Jim Strouse, is set to hit theaters on May 12, 2023. Based on the 2016 German film SMS fur Dich by Karoline Herfurth, the film was previously titled “Text for You.”

Farhan will delight festival-goers with songs from ‘Echoes’ at VH1 SuperSonic

Mumbai– Multi-hyphenation artist Farhan Aktarwho is known for his movies and his music, has a compelling set list for his upcoming gig at the upcoming VH1 SuperSonic music festival.

Although he might not reveal the full set list, he did reveal that the performance will include songs from his album “Echoes.”

Speaking to IANS, the actor-director-singer said: “We will be playing songs from the album ‘Echoes’ which I released three years ago. There will also be new tracks as well as other additions to the roster that will be more spontaneous depending on the mood of the crowd.

The 13-track album features all songs in English and is an absolute favorite of those who love Farhan’s music.

Farhan will perform live at the VH1 SuperSonic Music Festival along with other talents such as Anne-Marie, CKay, Prateek Kuhad and others.

VH1 Supersonic 2023 will be held at Mahalakshmi Lawns, Pune from February 24 to February 26.

Bangalore fans can watch two of the main festival headliners on February 24.

Ruchi Singh doesn’t believe in rejection of Daring Scenes project

Mumbai– Actress Ruchi Singhwho has been in mythological dramas like “Santoshi Maa Sunayein Vrat Kathayein 2” and “Vighnaharta Ganesh,” said she is now interested in taking on different kinds of roles and isn’t shy about doing a bold scene if the character l ‘required.

Ruchi said, “I think acting is a profession where you have to be ready to try any type of role, whether it’s negative, positive or romantic. Being in this profession, I can’t create limits or inhibitions for myself because nowadays there are a lot of good projects that require bold scenes, so I don’t believe in rejecting a project just because it has a nearby scene .

She added: “If I feel the scene justifies the script and the story and if it improves the scene, I would love to play it. For me, playing every scene is part of my job, whether it’s a ‘a drunken scene or daring scenes, and I don’t find anything negative about that.

Finally, she shares that she’s open to taking on any role or stage if that’s the script’s request and “aesthetically shot.”

“Today viewers’ choice is also changing and everyone is open to adult scenes in any project. I’m open to pushing the boundaries, but the scene needs to be justified and shot in a way aesthetic,” she concluded. (IANS)