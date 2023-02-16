Actress Raquel Welch has died: The 1960s icon and entrepreneur was 82

Raquel Welch had just three lines in the 1966 film A Million Years BC, but her buckskin bikini was still the talk of the town, propelling her as an international icon almost overnight. She turned that notoriety into a Hollywood career that shone for almost 60 years.

Welch died Wednesday, according to her management company, Media Four. She was 82 years old.

Legendary film, TV and stage bombshell actress Raquel Welch died peacefully early this morning after a brief illness, a statement from Media Four said. Her career spanned over 50 years, starring in over 30 films and 50 television series and guest appearances. The Golden Globe winner in recent years has been involved in a very successful line of wigs.

Welch was a La Jolla beauty queen turned single mother, but to the world she was an exotic actress whose smoldering looks and curvy figure matched the vibe of the 1960s.

I liked that there was something very superhero about her, Welch told The Times in 2016, referring to her role as Loana the Cave Girl. At least I wasn’t one of those choppy little girls; I never wanted to be that.

Indeed, Welch had a complicated relationship with his character. Always determined to prove that she was more than a sex symbol, she was rarely taken as seriously as herself. And though she proudly refused to do nude scenes, her fame was always directly linked to her sexuality, a fate she accepted with regret.

There was this perception of Oh, shes just a sexpot. It’s just a body. She probably can’t walk and chew gum at the same time. She told men’s health in 2012.

A unique beauty that left her with a unique groovy vibe wherever she went, actress and comedian Sandra Bernhard tweeted in a tribute on Wednesday.

At a time when men often viewed women as largely ornamental, Welch gained a reputation for being strong-willed and independent. In 1970, at the height of her fame, she took on a role no one wanted as a transgender woman in the film adaptation of Gore Vidal’s satirical novel Myra Breckinridge.

Welch said she asked to be in the film because she was a fan of Vidal’s book and thought it would offer a dramatic role that could take her career in a new direction.

But, she said, the final script was stripped of the faded humor and absurdity of the books she had so enjoyed. Welch came to hate the finished project, as did audiences and critics. The movie, perhaps, became best known for the fight she had on set with her co-star, Mae West, over who got to wear a black dress.

I couldn’t control the script not falling into place, Welch said in his defense. Each rewrite went further and further away from any sense.

A decade later, Welch sued MGM when the studio replaced her with a much younger, more approachable Debra Winger in the 1982 film version of John Steinbeck’s World War II novel Cannery Row.

Welch claimed that the studio fired her because of her age and to save money, thus ruining her career just when she was about to be recognized as a serious actress. The studio said she was fired for showing up late and taking too long to put on makeup.

After a six-year legal battle, she won a $14 million settlement. But in the process, she acquired, rightly or wrongly, a reputation for being difficult, and her film career was largely out of steam.

Raquel Welch poses with journalists in Paris in 1970. (Michel Lipchitz/Associated Press)

Welch blamed Hollywood’s reluctance to kiss older women for his shrinking career.

As life progresses, you become more valuable as a person. A lot of women look better, she told The Times in 2010. Personally, I think I look better because I’ve been through and have a different aura about having lived.

Born Jo Raquel Tejada on September 5, 1940 in Chicago, Welch was the oldest of three children. His father was a Bolivian-born aeronautical engineer who moved his family to San Diego when Welch was a toddler to design airplanes during World War II.

He was an unstable man who bullied the household, especially his mother, an English-born seamstress. Welch once threatened him with a poker to protect his mother.

A star student, Welch began winning beauty pageants at age 14, eventually earning the state title of Maid of California in 1958, the year she graduated from high school. Although she attended San Diego State University on a theater scholarship, she dropped out to get married and take a job as a weatherman at a local television station.

Welch married her high school sweetheart, James Welch, and had two children when she was 21. After their separation, Welch moved to Los Angeles with her children to continue acting. In three years, she was a superstar.

She started by winning small roles in popular TV shows and movies, like her turn as a student in Elvis Presleys Roustabout. She got her first starring role as a bikini-clad know-it-all in the 1965 film A Swingin Summer.

After a screen test opposite James Coburn for the 1966 James Bond parody Our Man Flint, she became one of the last 20th Century Fox contract players to sign a multi-year contract.

One of the studios’ first moves, she said, was to suggest that she change her first name to Debbie, saying Raquel felt too ethnic. She refused.

I’m proud of my Bolivian heritage, she told The Times years later.

She quickly landed a role as a doctor in the 1966 Oscar-winning drama Fantastic Voyage, then her appearance in the prehistoric remake One Million Years B.C. This movie poster shot her to stardom.

Raquel Welch starred in One Million Years BC, the movie that made her an overnight sensation. (Associated Press)

Suddenly, everything in my life changed and everything about the real me was swept away, she wrote in her 2010 memoir, Raquel: Beyond the Cleavage. Everything else would be overshadowed by this larger than life sex symbol.

Welch has become a pop culture icon, equal parts self-mockery bombshell and glamorous variety show host. She won a Golden Globe for her demure role in the star-studded 1973 comedy The Three Musketeers and also starred in the roller-derby drama Kansas City Bomber and neo-noir mystery The Last of Sheila.

In 1981, Welch performed on Broadway in the musical Woman of the Year, winning critical acclaim. She earned a Golden Globe nomination for portraying a woman with Lou Gehrigs’ disease in the 1987 television drama Right to Die.

During the 1990s, Welch appeared on several television shows, co-starring with Lauren Hutton in the 1996 drama CPW, appearing in a recurring role on Spin City, and even starring in an episode of Seinfeld.

In the 2000s, Welch embraced her Latin heritage by co-starring in the Emmy-nominated PBS series American Family, about a struggling Latino family in Los Angeles. She also had a role as a scene stealer in the 2001 film Legally Blonde opposite Reese Witherspoon.

So sad to hear of Raquel Welchs passing. I loved working with her on Legally Blonde, Witherspoon tweeted Wednesday. She was elegant, professional and glamorous beyond belief. Simply stunning.

In 2017, Welch starred in the ensemble comedy How to Be a Latin Lover with Rob Lowe and Salma Hayek and as a stepmom in the Up TV sitcom Date My Dad. More recently, she was known for developing her own line of successful wigs.

Although she believed they were holding her back, she had no regrets about taking on the sex kitten roles that propelled her early career.

I’m not stupid, she told The Times in 2010. I realized when I arrived, I wasn’t Meryl Streep who had been put in a bikini. I was someone who was thrust into the spotlight and became a superstar overnight. I knew this was going to give me an opportunity and I had to make the most of it.

She is survived by her son Damon James Welch and her daughter Tahnee Welch.