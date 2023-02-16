Akshay Kumar falls victim to the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend in new Selfiee teaser | Hindi Movie News







Fans already know that the film is a showdown between a superstar and a super fan. In the second trailer, the situation escalates and the fight between Inspector Om Prakash (played by Emraan) and superstar Vijay (played by Akshay) takes an ugly turn involving their families. Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi are turning up the heat as their upcoming movie ‘Selfiee’ is set to hit theaters. Amid nationwide promotions, the makers of “Selfiee” unveiled the film’s second trailer on Wednesday.Fans already know that the film is a showdown between a superstar and a super fan. In the second trailer, the situation escalates and the fight between Inspector Om Prakash (played by Emraan) and superstar Vijay (played by Akshay) takes an ugly turn involving their families. Taking to Instagram, Akshay posted the trailer with a caption, “Aam aadmi ki kahatoh bahot sun li, ab Vijay Kumar ki bhi sun lo.. Dekhiye #SelfieeTrailer2. And watch #Selfiee in theaters February 24.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Corn6LyL3Y_/ Sharing the same trailer, Emraan wrote, “Superstar ke saath #Selfiee nahi, panga le liya. Watch #SelfieeTrailer2 now. Aage ki story – in cinemas only, February 24.” There is another treat for fans. In a new teaser for the film, “Boycott Bollywood is featured.” “Boycott Bollywood” has been trending for quite some time on social media as Bollywood is repeatedly attacked for various reasons. Taking a hilarious take on the hot topic, the teaser shows that when “Boycott Bollywood” is mentioned by a producer, Akshay points the finger at himself suggesting whether he was the reason or not. The producer in the teaser quickly responds to Akshay’s gesture, “No, sir.” “Selfiee” is the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film “Driving License”, which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. Akshay and Emraan will reprise their roles in the remake. The film will also feature the recreated version of the 90s hit song “Main Khiladi Tu Anari”, sung by Udit Narayan and Abhijeet Bhattacharya and recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. Led by Raj Mehta, Akshay and Emraan collaborated for the first time in ‘Selfiee’.

