A CURTAIN hangs behind Oleg Zagorodnii, vertical folds that you would see enveloping a scene. He is a professional actor. In 2021 he starred in Bird of Fire, a Soviet-era romance film made in Estonia. Zagorodnii says he dreams of one day attending movie premieres in Hollywood, the heavy velvet parting to reveal bright lights and a bloated soundtrack. But from her home in kyiv tonight, the curtains drown out the dim light from the ceiling before she can escape soft targets. I don’t want to do this bullshit with Russia, he said. I want our independence.

Zagorodnii, 35, is strong-jawed, with the weeklong beard that his country’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has made almost as emblematic of the war as the yellow and blue of the flag itself. Dark eyes contrast with fair skin, with brown hair neatly parted and swept from her face. He looks like an actor. He looks like a mannequin. He was both before the invasion of Russia. But now, in times of war, Zagorodnii has taken on new roles: community organizer, fundraiser and designer of military uniforms. It’s more important now to do what I do, he says.

It was in the early days of the invasion, when the country held its breath to see what would happen next, that Zagorodnii first considered clothing design. A seamstress, with whom he worked when he was a model, was newly unemployed. No need for fashion houses when your current home is bombed. Around the same time, a close friend, recently enlisted in the army, desperately needs warm clothes after being stationed in the mountains with little more than a skimpy uniform. This is how Zagorodnii began to connect his experience as needed, first sketching a softshell, windproof and waterproof jacket. He designed green T-shirts, multiples were a luxury, and most men smelled like dirty horse, he said. Durable pants. Warm sweatshirts. But these pieces didn’t just fill a void carelessly; with the background of Zagorodniis, they were adapted to fit well: I know, when these [Russians] look at them through their binoculars and he mimes that they look cool.

So in March 2022, just a month after the Russian invasion, Zagorodnii launched his military clothing project with his own savings, the proceeds of a pre-war television project. We don’t have restaurants, all clothing stores are closed, all travel, you have no opportunity because you’re stuck in Ukraine, he says. [But] I can help our army.

When he ran out of money, he asked Instagram followers for donations, and when that failed, he went abroad, leaving for Poland on Christmas Eve 2022 to raise funds around the world. Warsaw, London, Miami, Los Angeles; wherever he could get a meeting with those who had money, he would meet, plead and pitch. He might as well have claimed refugee status and started a new life. But that was never a consideration: it’s my homeland, he says. I cannot leave my people in this period. I can’t leave them when we win.

It was during this whirlwind tour that he met the fashion photographer Bruce Weber At New York. Weber wanted to shoot Zagorodnii after seeing his role in Bird of Fire, and they spent the afternoon talking about the war. Weber has previously filmed for Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, Gianni Versace and others, but was soon drawn to Zagorodnii.

“[Zagorodnii] told us harrowing stories about the bombings in his neighborhood, which made the reality of this war very personal,” Weber says. “It’s as if his future is on hold until there is peace.

As Weber photographed Zagorodnii in his Montauk studio, he noticed how the pieces, with fabric substitutions, would suit everyone as well as the soldier. When a fashion industry veteran offers encouragement, you take it, and so Zagorodnii launched a complementary fashion line, Brave+1to finance the military branch.

Brave+1 adapts many items designed by Zagorodnii and worn by the Ukrainian military for the everyday man. THE Green overshirt #1 ($129), with its notch lapels and four-button stance, cuts a silhouette like countless other blazers. But from the digital camouflage bellows pockets to the Velcro patch on the arm, it’s just as easily seen as a utilitarian piece that pays homage to the frontlines. And just in case it’s not clear which side you’re supporting, each item, cut and sewn in Ukraine, includes a blue and yellow affixed patch that reads Russian Warship, Go Fuck Yourself.

It’s important, when people all over the world wear it, what does it mean, says Zagorodnii. It is the color of brave people on the side of democracies. On the right side. On the side of the future.

With every jacket purchased, the profits create three Ukrainian uniforms. And with every item sold, from pants to passport covers, the money is plowed back into equipping Ukrainian soldiers.

Zagorodnii admits the war took its toll on him. His visions of Hollywood? I don’t build any long-term plan, I just live month by month, he says. Its objectives are now more immediate, more tangible. To date, it has produced more than 500 garments for the Ukrainian army and plans to create a thousand more before the spring fighting season. “And then I hope I will produce uniforms for the victory parade,” he says.

What keeps him going and keeps his compatriots fighting, he continues, is the support of those abroad. Those who buy coins, donate money, or simply post in sympathy with the country’s news. I have a lot of people around me who every day ask me, how are you, he told me. When I feel that we are not alone in this fight, I understand that we will win.

Brave+1 can be a small effort in world politics and modern warfare. But it’s the sum of the small efforts, one man joining another, the collective opposing an invading force, that creates a beachhead from which to resist. And, yes, one day even triumph.

So yes, a jacket is just a jacket. Pants are just pants. But the symbol itself can mean much more than its constituent fabrics. When people wear this jacket, they remember that we are still fighting, says Zagorodnii. And after the war, it will be this symbol of great victory.

