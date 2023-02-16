Rishab Shetty Dadasaheb Phalke Award: Kantara’s Rishab Shetty Wins Most Promising Actor Award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival





Kannada film industry sensation Rishab Shetty is on cloud nine after winning the prestigious Most Promising Actor award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival for his gripping performance in the Kannada blockbuster “Kantara”. Kantara, a cinematic masterpiece of the Kannada film industry, is set in the woods of Kadabettu, Karnataka. The film highlighted the struggles of a small community fighting against the evil forces of nature to save their land. Starring Rishab Shetty as the valiant Shiva, the film offered a new perspective on the concept of heroism in Indian cinema. Ahead of winning at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, the multi-talented star recently had the opportunity to dine with none other than Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru. This happened when Prime Minister Modi was present at Yelahanka Air Station, Bangalore ahead of the official launch of ‘Aero India 2023’. The actor revealed that they discussed various topics including the state of the Kannada film industry and the demands of the entertainment sector. Prime Minister Modi even praised Rishab for the massive success of Kantara and praised the film for representing the country’s rich culture. Besides Rishab, other prominent names such as Vijay Kirgandur, Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath, Venkatesh Prasad, Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal were also present at the event. Photos from the rally have completely taken over the internet. Actor and filmmaker Rishab is set to make a comeback with the long-awaited prequel, Kantara-2, which is set in the early 1900s. Apart from that, he will also appear in Bell Bottom 2. Additionally, he is working also on SRK 126 and Rudraprayag as a writer and director. FAQs. Q1- Who distributed the film Kantara?

KRG Studios distributed the film Kantara? Q2- What is the name of Rishab Shetty’s wife?

Pragathi Shetty is the name of Rishab Shetty’s wife.

