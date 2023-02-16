Don’t use the term ‘Bollywood’, says Smriti Mundhra of ‘The Romantics’





Smriti Mundhra is an Indian-American filmmaker based in Los Angeles. It has already been Oscar & Emmy nominated and will return to Netflix after the phenomenal success of Indian Matchmaking and the Never Have I Ever franchise. The Romantics, released on February 14, is a tribute to the father of romance – Yash Chopra – in Hindi cinema. This docu-series is Smritis’ vision to delve into the history of Hindi cinema through the lens of YRF – India’s largest and most powerful production house home to the country’s biggest IPs like DDLJ , Tiger, Pathaan, War, Dhoom, etc. Interview Courtesy: MindBlowingFilms (@mindblowingfilms) – Advertisement – This global documentary series pays homage to Yash Chopra, considered the father of romance in India due to his iconic romantic films like Silsila, Lamhe, Kabhi Kabhie, Veer-Zaara, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Chandni, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, etc The documentary series showcases the impact of YRF films on shaping Indian pop culture over the past 50 years and Aditya Chopras’ vision to build the first and only studio in India – YRF. Smriti Mundhra spent a lot of time before starting to shoot this documentary. She was in India and she researched the history of Yash Raj Films before shooting the documentary. Smriti interviewed 35 leading personalities from the Hindi film industry including mega-stars like Aamir Khan to Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan to Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukerji to Hrithik Roshan , from Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma. , who have worked with the production house for the past 50 years. Smriti also managed to convince Aditya Chopra for his very first video interview which must certainly have been a colossal task. (The documentary series chronicles how Aditya Chopra always wanted to be a filmmaker, how he helped Yash Chopra on many films before making his directorial debut with DDLJ, and how he had a keen sense for cinema). Aditya Chopras last interview was in 1995 for a movie magazine (print). – Advertisement – The Romantics features the latest interview with iconic star, Rishi Kapoor, who can be seen speaking candidly about his deep relationship with Yash Chopra and what made their combination one of the most beloved director-actor duos. from India. The documentary series brings to the fore how not all stars like the term Bollywood and how they have expressed their displeasure about it. Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan will share screen space in a project for the first time and it’s up to the Romantics to talk about the YRF’s legacy in shaping Indian cinema and culture. The global docu-series is available for people to watch in 192 countries! Like? Take a second to support The Australia Today News on Patreon!

