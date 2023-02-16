Chewbacca actor’s ‘Star Wars’ scripts won’t be auctioned





Written by Scottie Andrew, CNN The “Star Wars” scripts once owned by Peter Mayhew, Chewbacca’s original portrayer, would be treasured finds for most fans in a galaxy far, far away. Now, however, instead of being auctioned off, Mayhew’s old items will go to the late actor’s foundation and then go on display at a Texas toy store dedicated to “Star Wars.” UK auction house Ryedale Auctioneers was set to sell various call sheets, scripts of “The Empire Strikes Back” and other Chewbacca memorabilia found in the attic of Mayhew’s former home. Mayhew’s widow, Angie, said she did not know the items were going to be auctioned until BBC presenter Jon Kay tweeted photos of some memories. Mayhew, who for decades played lovable Wookiee pilot Chewbacca, died in 2019 at age 74. He had long had health issues related to his gigantism, and Angie Mayhew said his mobility was limited, in a statement via the Twitter account of his eponymous foundation. Mayhew, center, has played Chewbacca in several ‘Star Wars’ films, last appearing in ‘The Force Awakens’ in 2015. Credit: Lucasefilm/Bad Robot/Walt Disney Studios/Kobal/Shutterstock “When we left that house, Peter’s movement issues prevented him from going into the attic to retrieve the rest of those memories,” she added. writing , noting that it broke his heart to see the items auctioned off. “It was one of Peter’s biggest regrets and mine that we had to leave these items behind, but his knees and joints had become so sore that he couldn’t go into the attic to retrieve them anymore.” The Peter Mayhew Foundation, a non-profit organization created by the late actor that benefits various causes, said in a tweet that he had requested that the items be returned to the foundation. Days after tweets from Angie Mayhew and a chorus of differing opinions from “Star Wars” fans about what to do with the items, the auction was called off. Ryedale Auctioneers manager Angus Ashworth said in a statement to CNN that the couple who discovered the ‘Star Wars’ memorabilia in their attic were ‘very pleased to donate’ the batch of items to the Peter Mayhew Foundation. to have in his collection, “not for profit, so fans can access it in perpetuity.” “I can only apologize to all the Star Wars (sic) fans who had already shown great interest in owning a bit of movie history!” said Ashworth. Regarding Mayhew’s memorabilia from his time as Chewbacca, the foundation’s director of philanthropy Matthew Egan told CNN that the items will be displayed at the Holocron toy store in Fort Worth, Texas, a popular “Star Wars” store, according to Egan, donated more than $300,000 worth of “Star Wars” toys which the foundation then distributed to patients at children’s hospitals and shelters for domestic abused women. Top image: Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca for decades in the ‘Star Wars’ movies, left several scripts and memories of his time on the movies in the attic of his former home

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/style/article/chewbacca-actor-star-wars-scripts-auction-cec/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos