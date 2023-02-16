Miss Scarlet and Kate Phillips from Duke in season 3





MASTERPIECE spoke withMiss Scarlet and the DukeKate Phillips star on all things Season 3. Learn more about Phillips’ take on Eliza and William’s up-and-down relationship this season, Eliza’s surprising decision in that explosive finale, as well as whatever else Phillips would have about the superpower, who would make him a better partner for Eliza in solving crimes against who would make a better partner in crime, The Duke or Nash. [Warning: Contains spoilers about the Season 3 finale.] Masterpiece: What a great way to end Season 3. What do you think made Eliza finally accept Nash’s offer? Kate Phillips: It’s a bit ambiguous, but I think that ultimately for Eliza, the opportunity to run a larger agency with more difficult cases will always be attractive. You know, she’s always looking to move on and I think she can’t shut that part of her brain down, even though she’s kind of turned it down time and time again. I think her endless faith in her abilities wore her down, kind of shattered her resolve in the end. It may be too attractive an offer for her to refuse. So, it will be super exciting to see how she does, how she survives in an office full of men. Masterpiece: Does she know what she’s getting into? Kate Phillips: You know what? I don’t think she does. And I don’t think Nash really thought about it either. Masterpiece: How did you feel when you saw the final script for Season 3 and when you saw that there was that moment where Nash asked her out again and she’s finally at a place where she’s ready to accept? Kate Phillips: I thought, “Well, it’s more of an adventure.” LAW? Also, just on a personal note, Felix Scott is really fun to work with Nash. So I think that dynamic is really interesting. If you start Eliza in a new environment, there’s more fun to be had, a lot more adventures, and a lot more challenges. The idea of ​​her working on more exciting cases is also very exciting because she’s been struggling for so long. It’s nice, the idea that she gets up a bit and sees [some steady business]…that’s what you would like to think, anyway. Masterpiece: Felix [Scott] at one point, Eliza and Nash said they had this back and forth and bickered like an old married couple. Kate Phillips: I think it sort of overwhelms them, actually, because I think…maybe less with Nash towards Eliza, but Eliza…over time, I think she realizes that in fact, she kinda loves it, but she was surprised by those feelings in the end. She [now] has tremendous respect for him as a friend. Masterpiece: We also saw that major moment at the end of Season 3 with Arabella and Duke, when she broke up with him because he’s so clearly in love with Eliza. Does this mean a big confession might be on the horizon? And how would Eliza handle something like that? Kate Phillips: Yes, I think it’s a step in the right direction in terms of William’s clarity and his understanding of his feelings. Because I think it’s been a bit murky for him so far. But I think Eliza still has a bit of a way to go before she’s ready to admit her feelings. I really liked doing that scene where she’s going to say something in that final scene in the season 2 finale, and then she’s robbed of that moment when she realizes he’s staying. I think it doesn’t really change in terms of [her] not really prepared to look at her heart and really analyze it. I think partly because there’s a much bigger picture ahead of her. She is incredibly ambitious and the sacrifices she would have to make to be in a relationship with William in a way that should happen. I think she might not be quite ready for it, but never say never. I hope her independence and her feelings can co-exist, and I guess even in modern relationships, it’s still a challenge. So maybe they’ll find a little rhythm together. Masterpiece: If Eliza were alive in 2023, what kind of detective would she be today? Would she see more action, maybe work undercover…? Kate Phillips: I think she’d be the head of MI-5 or something. But I think that might be a bit too boring for her, since it probably requires sitting behind a desk. She would be like a James Bond woman, I think. [In Season 3] I seem to remember falling into a puddle. There are some that launch on the ground standing up, which requires padding. You have to find the right timing. It is technically very difficult. And I did it all by myself! What else? I think I opened a door for someone. It’s not necessarily me doing the stunts, but still! Masterpiece: If Eliza had a superpower, what would it be? Kate Phillips: Well my staff [as Kate], and I don’t want to give it away because I think it’s pretty good, but I’ll give it to you. It’s here. I knew all the languages… I actually think it’s pretty good for a spy and their covers because you can slip into any accent, any dialect, just fine. Masterpiece: Who would be a better partner in solving a crime: Nash or the Duke? Kate Phillips: My loyalty is to the duke, so I have to say the duke. But we laugh, Stuart [Martin] and me, because I don’t know if he solved any cases! I think he might have solved one or two. We think he is a very good detective and has a good heart. But we can’t remember what cases he solved! Masterpiece: And who would be a better partner in crime: Nash or the Duke? Kate Phillips: Oh, definitely Nash. Because he’s really mean… And he doesn’t have the morals of a policeman, so he can get away with anything he wants!

