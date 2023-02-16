Lost Movie Review: Yami Gautam Can’t Save This Lost Movie | Bollywood





Lost is one of the few films I’ve watched recently where a great buildup culminates in a rather lackluster climax, leaving you with many unanswered questions. Director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhurys Lost, starring Yami Gautam, has an interesting premise, but it turns out to be a half-baked attempt to address harrowing issues. At some point, you feel like the big reveal would take your breath away, and when things unfold, there’s very little that surprises you. (Also read: The Romantics Review: The YRF Docu Series Works Best When It Focuses On Movies Rather Than Family) Set in Kolkatta and inspired by real events, Lost tells the story of a young police journalist Vidhi Sahani (Yami Gautam), who is married to Jeet (Neil Bhoopalam) but lives with her nanu (Pankaj Kapur). She investigates a story after the sudden disappearance of a young theater activist Ishaan Bharti (Tushar Pandey). Soon, Vidhi discovers the involvement of a girl Ankita Chauhan (Pia Bajpiee) who was in a relationship with Ishaan, and is now vying for an MP seat, working under an established political leader Ranjan Varman (Rahul Khanna). Can Vidhi join the dots and find Ishaan? Are Ankita and Ranjan really involved in his disappearance? Lost traces all of these points but never hits you hard enough or highlights the main problem. An engaging first half keeps the plot high, but the second half fails to keep the momentum going. Written by Shyamal Sengupta and Ritesh Shah, the story has way too many details that are hard to ignore. He chooses and decreases the rhythm without worrying too much about keeping the audience’s interest. Bodhaditya Banerjees’ editing is uneven in places and some parts seem abruptly stitched together. What I found mainly problematic with Lost is that it tries to talk about too many things and can’t do any justice. There are references to gender bias at work, deep-rooted patriarchy, corruption in the system, marriage woes, and Naxal terror. In one scene, Vidhis’ parents, who do not approve of his profession, call police journalism mardon wali field. And we hear Nanu coming to her rescue by defending the notion, calling the 21st century progressive. Another footage has a video call between Vidhi and the Naxalite group leader but it doesn’t trigger you. So everything stays on the surface and the track never gets enough attention to be able to make an impact. While it’s hard to salvage a half-baked script, some performances do stand out somewhat. Gautam steps into the shoes of a crime reporter effortlessly and never leaves her character. At no point does she overdo it and the control she brings while doing emotionally charged scenes is something I really liked. Khanna as a dashing politician is extremely impressive. Not only does he have a charming screen presence, but also his grip on the character is something that makes you want to see him more. Kapur is a treat to watch on screen. The film gives her ample opportunity to throw heavy lines, mostly giving life lessons to Gautam when faced with a dilemma. The scenes between Gautam and Kapur are extremely endearing and moving and perhaps the highlight of the film. Bajpiee has so much potential but I felt his character needed a lot more depth. As Ankita, she has so many layers but there was something wrong. Bhoopalam is completely lost in the story and has nothing to add that would move the narrative forward. His few scenes with Gautam are so forgettable. Lost is watchable perhaps only for another fine performance from Gautam, who does not disappoint and stays true to his craft. Otherwise, the film takes its title literally.

