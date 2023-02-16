Entertainment
Raquel Welch, model and actress, dies at 82
ANGELS – Raquel Welch, known for her iconic bombshell movie characters and referred to as an international sex symbol in the 1960s, has died. She was 82 years old.
“Raquel Welch, the legendary bombshell actress of film, television and stage, passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness,” according to a family statement.
Welch was born to live in the spotlight, entering beauty pageants and winning several titles during her teenage years, according to IMDB.
She attended San Diego State College and actually became a local TV weatherman when she wasn’t focusing on her studies.
American actress Raquel Welch, circa 1965. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)
Welch modeled in Dallas, Texas before returning to California where she began her acting career.
She landed her first major film role in “A Swingin’ Summer” in 1965, after which she signed a contract with 20th Century Fox.
Welch then landed one of her most iconic roles on “One Billion BC,” where she took on the role of Loana – a beauty in a furry bikini.
FILE – A UK poster for Don Chaffey’s 1966 fantasy adventure ‘A Million Years BC’ starring Raquel Welch. (Movie Poster Image Art/Getty Images)
His role in “A Million Years BC” almost didn’t happen because Welch had no interest in making a “dinosaur movie.”
“I told (Fox studio head) Dick Zanuck that I didn’t think I was going to do it because it was a dinosaur movie and I didn’t want to be caught dead in a dinosaur movie. dinosaurs,” Welch told Fox News Digital. “And he wasn’t sympathetic to that.
“He said, ‘No, you’re going to Raquel. And listen Raqui, you’re going to be a big star!’ I said what ? What am I going to wear? What happened back in the days of the dinosaurs?… He said, “Don’t worry, they’ll find something.” And they certainly did.”
Reluctantly, the 26-year-old, who had previously worked alongside her teenage idol Elvis Presley in 1964’s ‘Roustabout’, agreed to take on the role. Welch was sent away from Hollywood, especially the volcanic Canary Islands.
“We were so far from civilization,” she recalls. “I mean, there was a hotel at the bottom of the volcano near the sea. And I was up there. And it was snowing!”
Welch, who was filmed wearing the skimpy costume in extreme weather conditions, developed tonsillitis on set which she says worsened over time.
“I already had so much penicillin when I was wearing the furry bikini that I almost died,” she claimed. “…I had to rush, turn my car around and go straight back to the doctor’s office, run upstairs, jump in the elevator and all that.
“And I barely got there. They had to shoot me with an antidote. Otherwise I would have died. It was really hard, man. Really hard. And then I came to London and everyone knew who I was.”
Despite her moving roles and famous beauty, her stardom would fade after a few box office duds, but she would soon win a Golden Globe for her role in 1973’s ‘The Three Musketeers’.
After attempting to make a comeback in the early 1980s with “Cannery Row”, Welch was suddenly fired from production. She sued MGM for breach of contract and won a $15 million settlement, according to IMDB.
Unfortunately, the lawsuit would give Welch a reputation for being difficult to work with on set and so she would turn to TV movies as her main outlet.
Welch would go on to star in “The Legend of Walks Far Woman,” which earned her a Golden Globe nod and she also starred in “Right to Die.”
FILE – American actress Raquel Welch gives a press conference on February 4, 1976, before her show at the Palais des Congrès in Paris. (AFP via Getty Images)
And just like Jane Fonda, Welch continued to develop exercise videos and was even featured in several infomercials for beauty products.
Welch would go on to make appearances in other memorable roles in the 90s and early 2000s such as “Seinfeld”, cast as herself, in “Sabrina the Teenage Witch”, cast as Sabrina’s eccentric witch aunt , Vespa, and in “Legally Blonde”. like the pretentious Mrs. Windham Vandermark.
Welch also made a brief appearance in the 1994 film “Shawshank Redemption.” A poster of Welch in her signature prehistoric bikini from ‘One Million Years BC’ was stuck in Andy Dufresne’s cell (played by Tim Robbins) and it was his poster that covered the hole in the tunnel the character was from. de Robbins eventually escapes.
Welch is survived by his two children, Tahnee and Damon Welch.
FOX News contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.
