Devdas, Haider to Aisha: 8 Bollywood Movies Based on Classic Literature





8 Bollywood Movies Adapted From Classic Literature Bollywood films are often inspired by best-selling novels. After the literary works of authors such as O. Henry and William Shakespeare, Indian cinema has produced films by Lootera, Haider among others. Some of these blockbusters used poetic license to subtly translate literature to the big screen and sprinkle in dance sequences! Here are eight Bollywood movies adapted from classic literature 7 Khoon Maaf The thriller starring Priyanka Chopra is an adaptation of Ruskin Bond's The Seven Husbands of Susanna. The film was released in 2011 and is now streaming on Netflix. Devdas Sanjay Leela Bhansali's multi-starred musical romance Devdas was actually an adaptation of a similarly titled novel (1917) by Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay. Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai played the lead roles. It was released in 2002 and is now streaming on Prime Video. Parineeta The film was an adaptation of Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay's 1914 Bengali novel of the same name, Parineeta. The film stars Saif Ali Khan and Vidya Balan as the main protagonists. It was released in 2005 and is now streaming on Netflix. Aisha The film was based on Jane Austen's famous novel, Emma (1815). The book also served as the inspiration for a 1995 Hollywood movie titled "Clueless." It was released in 2010 and is now streaming on Prime Video. Omkara Directed by Vishal Bharadwaj, the multi-starred film is based on Shakespeare's tragic Othello, written in 1603. It was released in 2006 and is now streaming on Prime Video. Lootera The film, starring Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha, is based on the short story "The Last Leaf" by O. Henry, published in 1905. It was released in 2013 and is now streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. Maqbool (2003, Amazon Prime) The crime drama film is based on Macbeth (1607). The film features Irrfan, Tabu, Pankaj Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri and Piyush Mishra. It was released in 2003 and is now streaming on Prime Video. Haider The romantic drama film is based on Shakespeare's Hamlet (1600). The film stars Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. It was released in 2014 and is now streaming on Netflix.

