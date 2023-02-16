Entertainment
Raquel Welch, Million Years BC Actress and Hollywood Sex Symbol, Dead at 82
Raquel Welchlongtime actress, international sex symbol and Golden Globe winner, has passed away, confirms PEOPLE. She was 82 years old.
Welch “passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness,” her manager Steve Sauer confirmed to PEOPLE on Wednesday.
Sauer added: “Her career spanned over 50 years, starring in over 30 films and 50 TV series and guest appearances. The Golden Globe winner in recent years has been involved in a very successful line of wigs. Raquel leaves behind her two children, son Damon Welch and daughter Tahnee Welch.”
TMZ was the first to report the news.
Welch made his film debut in the mid-1960s, with breakthrough roles in 1966 Fantastic trip And One million years BC that same year.
She would go on to star in dozens of films, including the 1973 one The three Musketeerswhich won her the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture or Musical.
RELATED: The life of Raquel Welch in photos
Donato Sardella/Getty Raquel Welch
Other titles to his credit include 100 rifles, The Prince and the Pauper, President of the Council, Revenge of a Blonde and more. His last film role was in 2017 How to be a Latin lover. Her too memorably performed “I am a woman” with Dear in 1975 on The Dear Show.
Welch became a pinup girl after flaunting her curves in the 1966 camp classic One million years BC But behind the glamour, the star (born Jo Raquel Tejada) was a hardworking single mother whose career as a sex bomb helped her raise two children after splitting from her first husband in 1964.
Getty Raquel Welch in One million years BC (1966)
The actress, whose book Beyond the divide became a bestseller, previously told PEOPLE as she celebrated her 70th birthday in 2010, “I never thought life was going to give me something for nothing.”
RELATED: Raquel Welch remembers Burt Reynolds: he walked around ‘unlike anything I had ever seen before’
Money/Getty Screen Collection Raquel Welch in 1967
Born in Chicago to a Bolivian-born engineer and his American wife, “at age 7 I knew I wanted to be an actress,” Welch said at the time.
She continued, “My parents signed me up for a theater program. You could get away from the pain of real life. I’ve always had cravings.”
Attributing her resilience to her mother, Josephine, she added at the time, “I’ve had a great life and it’s not over yet!”
|
