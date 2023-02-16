NU students recount bad first dates

In Digital Diaries Season 2, Episode 6, the North West college students reflect on their worst dates they’ve ever had — and they try to offer some advice.

[music]

ERICA SCHMITT: From the Daily Northwestern, I’m Erica Schmitt.

VIRGINIA A: And I’m Virginia Hunt. This is season two, episode six of the Digital Diaries, a weekly podcast following the college experience and asking students a question about life at Northwestern.

[scribble noise]

ERICA SCHMITT: Last week, we spoke with North West couples about how their love began along the Lakefill.

VIRGINIA A: But we all know that college doesn’t always mean roses and chocolates for everyone. In honor of single college students on campus, we asked North West students to share some of their worst dating experiences.

ERICA SCHMITT: Maybe to make you or someone else wanting a Valentine’s Day feel a little better about those difficult romantic experiences.

VIRGINIA A: Medill’s freshman Ava Hoelscher recalls a bad date in eighth grade.

ERICA SCHMITT: Just a reminder for people who don’t remember college relationships: Imagine you were emailing each other because you didn’t have a phone yet, sitting next to each other in the hall at eating and walking to class together.

VIRGINIA A: It was Hoelscher’s version of dating his next door neighbor. But their first official date was later in the relationship, at a convent half a mile from her home.

AVA HOELSCHER: He picked me up from my house – on foot, of course, because when you’re in eighth grade, you can’t drive. We walked hand in hand to the convent because it is so pretty. A nunnery is a nunnery so we were like, with nuns. But we went down like a bench in some sort of secluded area and talked. And we kissed, and it was my first kiss.

VIRGINIA A: *gasp*

AVA HOELSCHER: It was not good. Like, really awkward, but he was very into it.

ERICA SCHMITT: And then they left. But Hoelscher’s story doesn’t end there.

AVA HOELSCHER: He dropped me off at home. And then three hours later, I get an email from him. Because remember, like no phone, it was just email. So I get an email from him that’s essay style, about how he believes in abstinence. And he doesn’t think we should go any further, and he really loves me and values ​​me, but doesn’t want to rape himself and wants to wait until marriage to know that it’s really meaningful and, like, that was a kiss.

VIRGINIA A: LAW.

AVA HOELSCHER: We were literally, I was 13. Sex was not on my mind. Like, literally hadn’t crossed my mind.

VIRGINIA A: How did you answer that?

AVA HOELSCHER: I left her.

[scribble noise]

VIRGINIA A: Weinberg’s second student, Simon Roston, had a memorable date during his sophomore year of high school. It all started with an Instagram DM from a girl he met at a summer talk and debate camp.

SIMON ROSTON: She DMed me on Instagram and asked me, literally verbatim, to ask her out because her family decided men should ask out the woman because they were incredibly Christian, which I didn’t know at the time. So we went to the cinema and her older sister was there and she sat behind us in the cinema hall and when the girl, like, leaned close to me during the cinema, her sister physically pushed me away . And then after the movie was over, her sister took her away and said, “Just so you know, she won’t kiss you and have sex until you’re married.”

VIRGINIA A: Wait, was there a second date?

SIMON ROSTON: Yes there was. I didn’t know anyone, I was going to a new school and it was someone I knew. There was no third date.

[scribble noise]

ERICA SCHMITT: Weinberg freshman Ronaldo Tineo was supposed to go on a first date with a guy last weekend.

RONALDO TINEO: We agreed to like going to dinner. Last week he texted me and was like, “Hi, are you free this weekend?” and I was like “Yeah, like, sure, like, are you free on Saturday afternoon?” And he was like “Yeah.” So he’s going to UChicago (University of Chicago), and I was like, “We should go to dinner, where do you want to go?” And he wanted to have dinner in a neighborhood near UChicago. And I was like, ‘Okay, you choose the place because I’m not familiar with the area’, obviously. And he was like, “Okay, like, let’s just find out the date.”

VIRGINIA A: But on the day itself, Tineo was still unsure of the plan.

RONALDO TINEO: I was late so I had to get on the train at 6am, got on the train at 6:40am. I texted him, I was like, “Oh, sorry, I’m going to have to push it back to 9.” And then I sent him another text and said, “Also, where do we meet specifically?” an hour passes, I’m still on the train and no answer.

VIRGINIA A: Certainly not.

ERICA SCHMITT: Fortunately, Tineo was spending the night in a friend’s dorm, so he had a backup plan.

RONALDO TINEO: I arrive at his dorm and still no text. An hour passes. No text. Two hours pass, no text. My friend is like “Oh, let’s just hang out with my friends”, like whatever. And I was like, ‘Okay, but like, this is so messed up.’ I go to sleep, the next morning I wake up and get ready, and I get a text that says, “Yo, I’m sorry. I fell asleep early last night, I was exhausted.

VIRGINIA A: But there is no way.

RONALDO TINEO: But there is no way. I understand if you went to bed early, but it’s not possible that you slept at 7 p.m.

VIRGINIA A: Do you have any advice for people to deal with this situation or to avoid this situation?

RONALDO TINEO: If a man doesn’t go above and beyond to get every second of the scheduled date, don’t go. Don’t go there. I should have made sure there was a plan in place before I even decided to take the train to UChicago because it’s a long drive there.

[scribble noise]

ERICA SCHMITT: SESP junior Lucy Joseph didn’t even get the actual date, but the buildup was a story unto itself.

LUCIE JOSEPH: I was on Hinge, and I matched with this guy and he was pretty ugly and he was also 27. So we used to talk for a bit, but then I was texting him a lot and texting him through his email, so there were like a lot of red flags here. And then I invited him over to my house, to the party, and he freaked out and said, “I just think it’s too early to do that, I’d like to hang out with you in a party more away in the relationship.

ERICA SCHMITT: He asked her if she wanted to have dinner with him another night instead.

LUCIE JOSEPH: The next day I was like, “Oh, I’m really really busy today, can we really, like push it to Monday or whatever?” because I was like, “Uh, I don’t really want to do this anymore.” I was trying to find a way to cancel it or push it back again. Then I got a text from an unknown number saying “Hey, it’s Jack. I think I left my wallet at your house at the party on Saturday. Do you have it?”

VIRGINIA A: Joseph originally thought it was one of the Northwestern Crew Jacks. It was not. In fact, it was the Hinge guy trying to find out if she was ignoring him.

LUCIE JOSEPH: I was like “Hey like, I’m sorry, I don’t think I can go tonight.” It’s like everything I said. And he was like “Oh okay, how’s Jack?” I was like “What?!” and then I blocked him and I blocked the other number too because I was like, “Oh my God, this is terrible.”

ERICA SCHMITT: Do you have any advice for people in similar situations?

LUCIE JOSEPH: If you notice any red flags, don’t ignore your instincts. Like my gut was telling me, “Oh honey, you don’t want to go on that date.”

VIRGINIA A: You heard it here first: watch out for the walking red flags.

[music]

ERICA SCHMITT: From the Daily Northwestern, I’m Erica Schmitt.

VIRGINIA A: And I’m Virginia Hunt. Thanks for listening to another episode of Digital Diaries. This episode was reported and produced by me and Erica Schmitt. The Daily Northwestern’s audio editor is Erica Schmitt, digital editors are Joanne Haner and Olatunji Osho-Williams, and editor-in-chief is Alex Perry.

Be sure to subscribe to The Daily Northwestern podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or SoundCloud to hear next week's episode on Monday.

[music]

