Fans call Sidharth Malhotra prince charming of Bollywood, Kiara Advani looks royal in NEW mehendi PHOTOS





If you’ve been on social media in any capacity, there’s no way you’ve missed Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotras’ wedding photos. Shershaah couple got married in Suryagarh, Jaisalmer and their wedding ceremony photos were so beautiful. After that, we got to witness Kiaras’ bridal entrance and Sidharth Malhotras’ emotional reaction in the wedding video. On Valentine’s Day, Kiara and Sidharth posted pictures of the mehendi sunset, and it looks like they had a blast! The couple looked stunning in coordinating Manish Malhotra ensembles in ivory and mustard yellow. Now, Manish Malhotra has shared more solo photos of Kiara and Sidharth, and fans have reacted to their royal looks! New photos of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advanis mehendi ceremony Manish Malhotra has shared some solo photos of bride Kiara Advani during her mehendi ceremony. The first image takes a closer look at Kiara’s outfit, jewelry, and mehendi-adorned hands. The actress is seen looking straight at the camera, while marigold petals are poured over her. She is dressed in a three-piece set of ivory chikankari lehenga by Manish Malhotra, decorated with sequins and beads. The beaded blouse was paired with a high waisted skirt with gold trims and a yellow net dupatta with hand embroidery, swarovski crystals and beads. Other solo photos show Kiara looking incredibly happy as she strikes a few poses at Suryagarh Palace. Fans compared her to a princess, and while a comment read, Princess jasmine vibes but Indian version, another fan wrote, nothing but sad for disney!!! they have nothing on her!!! Check out her photos below! Fans call Sidharth Malhotra “Prince Charming of Bollywood” Meanwhile, Manish Malhotra also shared a solo photo of Sidharth Malhotra looking dapper in a mustard bandhi kurta with tonal threads and a mandarin collar, which was paired with Patiala pants and a paisley woven shawl embroidered. He is seen wearing sunglasses and posing next to a door in the photo posted by Manish Malhotra. Fans went gaga over her look! One comment read “Prince Charming of Bollywood”, while a second comment on the post read, “Disney lost his life by not having him as a prince”. “Handsome and very very lovely,” wrote another fan. READ ALSO : Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani exudes joy in UNSEEN PIC with mehendi sundowner designer Manish Malhotra

