North West sophomore guard Jillian Brown

Sophomore guard Jillian Brown looks to get into the ball at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Brown is one of the key players this season for Northwest women’s basketball.

Ever since elementary school basketball games, Northwestern guard Jillian Brown has aspired to play Division I college basketball.

A sophomore from Grand Rapids, Michigan, Brown continues to impress this season for the Wildcats, increasing her minutes on the court following Veronica Burton’s departure to the WNBA. She was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week last season and had a season-high 17 points against Michigan this season.

Brown’s dedication to the sport is shared by his family: one of his sisters currently plays collegiate basketball in Saint-Bonaventure and the other plans to do so in the near future. Her father, Spencer Brown, said Jillian excelled as a child and watching her was always awe-inspiring.

“She’s amazing to me,” he said. “I have so much respect for her as a young woman and an athlete.”

The Daily spoke with Jillian Brown about why she continues to play the sport and how she sees her future as a member of the Cats women’s basketball team.

“Why I Play” is a Q&A where the Wildcats discuss their love for their sport and how they got started. This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.

Le Quotidien: How did you start playing basketball?

Brown: I was always around the game growing up. My mom had this basketball league she played in and we would go watch, so I always grew up in the gym and around basketball.

Le Quotidien: What made you want to play in college?

Brown: Ever since high school, it was always assumed that I wanted to play in college. I just loved the game and I love playing it. I got to a point where I worked hard enough to be good enough to play in college. I liked the team (at Northwestern) and the coaching staff. I knew it was a place where I would fit in well and could make a difference.

The Daily: What do you see for your future in basketball after college?

Brown: If I can, I’d like to keep playing. Last year, Veronica (Burton) was a senior when I was a freshman, and she was such a good example for me, and I learned a lot from her. Seeing how hard she works was inspiring. I like the game; it’s taken me to places and given me opportunities that I’m grateful for, so I want to play for as long as possible. I just want to have an impact on the game.

The Daily: How has your family influenced your game and your love of sport?

Brown: They were so supportive and gave me so many opportunities and were always there for me. They kind of took me to every practice, every tournament and really supported me. In high school, they would bounce for me before every game. Basketball is a very big part of my family and my two sisters play too so if they weren’t into it or (weren’t) as supportive as they are I just wouldn’t love the game as much than me and wouldn’t be where I am.

