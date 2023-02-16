Actress Raquel Welch dead at 82 : NPR







Jerod Harris/Getty Images Raquel Welch, who rose to fame as a sex symbol in the 1960s, has died. She was 82 years old. Welch’s son, Damon, confirmed she died Wednesday at her Los Angeles home after a brief illness. “She passed away without pain,” he said. “I’m very proud of what she’s contributed to society and her career and everything. I’m very proud that she toured the USO with Bob Hope in the late 60s and early 70s. We missed Christmas with her for three years while she was doing this. She said it was the hardest thing. Welch’s career began in the 1960s with appearances on television shows such as The Virginian, McHale Navy And Delighted. This paved the way for back-to-back roles in Fantastic tripAnd One million years BC. The latter role catapulted her to sex symbol status. Welch would go on to star in several films, including the 1970s Myra Breckinridge, where she played a trans actress, and The three Musketeerswhich won her a Golden Globe in 1974 for Best Actress in a Motion Picture or Musical. Youtube

She leaves behind her two children, son Damon Welch and daughter, Tahnee Welch. Welch was born Jo-Raquel Tejada in Chicago, Illinois to a Bolivian father and an American mother. Although she didn’t often discuss her identity in the early years of her career, the actress embraced her Latinidad in the early 2000s, both talking openly about her background and playing Latin roles like Aunt Dora on the PBS show. American family and Hortensia in the film Tortilla soup. “Raquel Welch was a screen legend in an era when Latinos rarely got jobs in Hollywood (unless that was a stereotype),” the film critic and Weekly entertainment editor-in-chief Yolanda Machado. “She had to hide her identity to succeed, and despite the heavy weight she was able to hide, she triumphed in memorable performances that stand as a portal to an entire generation.” welch said THE New York Times in 2002 that while she did not try to intentionally conceal her Bolivian heritage, it was not a major part of her culture back home due to her father’s attempts to assimilate as much as possible. “These people who wanted to succeed in the American system found it necessary and desirable to somehow suppress their Latino quality,” she explained. “He never spoke Spanish at home, so we wouldn’t have an accent. We were never in a neighborhood where there were other Latinos. I didn’t know any Latins.” Welch went on to say that while she partly resented his erasure of their background, she understood he was trying to protect the family from prejudice and discrimination.

Carlo Allegri/Getty Images But 40 years into his career, as Latinos made more progress for inclusivity in Hollywood, so did Welch. “Latinos are here to stay,” she said at a National Press Club luncheon in 2002. “As Citizen Raquel, I’m proud to be Latina.” Political cartoonist and television writer Lalo Alcaraz said that while Welch’s background may have come as a surprise to many, he’s honored that Latinos can say she belongs in the community. “We don’t have that many stars,” Alcaraz said. “Raquel Welch is considered one of our stars, and I’m happy and proud of that.”

