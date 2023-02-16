Entertainment
Wednesday, February 15, 2023: Daily Shipment to Oxford, Mississippi – Food and Beverage and Entertainment Specialties
Wednesday, February 15, 2023
WEDNESDAY 15.02.2023
Annex: return to the night
Campus wines: Wine tasting (57h)
Funky : ladies night
Moe’s Penny Bar: Open mic night
Rooster : KARAOKE
La Coop (Graduate): Quiz Night (7 p.m.; free)
Lafayette and Oxford County Public Library: Elementary Crafts (4 p.m.)
Ajax dinner
118 Courthouse Square – 662-232-8880
Lunch: 11 a.m. 2:30 p.m.
Dinner: 4:309 p.m.
Annex
1002 Jackson Ave East – 662.234.2229
5:01 p.m.
Happy Hour 59:00
$3 domestic
big bad breakfast
719 Lamar Boulevard North. – 662.236.2666
7:30 a.m. 1:00 p.m.
Early Bird Special 79h:
25% off (excludes fresh juices; onsite only)
Bour
309 Lamar Boulevard North. – 662.234.1968
11:22:30 a.m.; upstairs bar open 4:01 p.m.
Town grocery store
152 Courthouse Square – 662.232-8080
Lunch: 11:30 p.m. 2:30 a.m.; Bar: 4:01 p.m.
Dinner: 6:10 p.m.
Happy Hour 46h:
$1 off all drinks
FergnDan’s Pizza Cafe
176 Highway 30 – 662.234.3912
10:30 a.m. 8 p.m.
Funky’s Pizza & Daiquiri Bar
1012 Jackson Ave East – 662.259.2881
2:01 p.m.
LADIES EVENING
$5 Skinny Bitches
The Oxford Growler
265 Lamar Boulevard North. – 662.638.0600
11 p.m. 9 p.m.
The library
120 11th Street South – 662.234.1411
3:01 p.m.
Happy Hour 37h:
$1 off all drinks
McCormick’s
120 Alumni Dr. (at The Inn at Ole Miss) – 662.234.2333
Breakfast: 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Lunch: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Dinner: 11 p.m.; Bar: 2 p.m. until
Wine & Whiskey Wednesday:
2 glasses for 1 of house wine;
$1 off whiskey
by Moe
311 Lamar Blvd South. – 662.236.6637
11:22
The Penny Bar opens at 3 p.m.
Happy Hour 36h:
$1 off all drinks
$2 off all snacks
Ollie’s donuts
2151 Lamar Blvd South. – 662.281.8414
5h3013h
Opa!
306 Lamar Blvd South. – 662.380.5166
11:10 a.m.; bar open late
Happy Hour 36h
Rooster
114 Courthouse Square – 662.236.7970
3:01 p.m.
KARAOKE
$4 Vodka and whiskey
Saint Leon
922 Jackson Ave East – 662.380.5141
Lunch 11:30 a.m.; Bar & Pizza 35h; Dinner 5:10 p.m.
Happy Hour 35h:
$10 pizza
$6 wine and cocktails
bubbles + fries
Snack bar
721 Lamar Boulevard North. – 662.236.6363
4:10 p.m.
Happy Hour 45h:
$2 domestic
$4 drafts
$6 selected wines
$8 selection of classic cocktails
SoLa
401 Lamar Blvd South. – 662.238.3500
5:10 p.m.
SPAGHETTI EVENING
Happy Hour 57h:
$5 Freshly Squeezed Margaritas
Tallahatchie Gourmet
1221 Van Buren Ave. – 662.380.5122
11 a.m. 2:30 p.m.
One more
1101 E. Jackson Ave – 662.371.9899
11:01 a.m.
Happy Hour 36h:
tacos at $2/
$5 House Margaritas / Pitchers $20
Maids 2 for 1
Half price apps
Vault Tavern
710 Lamar Boulevard North. – 662.236.1871
11h3022h
Happy Hour 47h:
$1 off all drinks
