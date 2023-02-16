A power struggle threatens the future of Hollywood’s hottest restaurants

Two major Hollywood hotel companies are vying for control of some of the city’s hottest new restaurants and nightlife spots, including Mother Wolf, and the ongoing legal battle has likely already led at closing of the British-style pub the Chap.

Ten Five Hospitality, a limited liability company that has served as the managerial face of some of the city’s most significant new openings, including chef Wes Avilas KaTeen, French-inspired lounge Bar Lis, live music venue Palm Springs and the Desert Five Spot cocktail bar, the Tommie and Thompson hotels, the Chap and Evan Funkes are constantly packed. Mother Wolf is locked in an escalating struggle with the relevant group, the developers and the current owners of the buildings in which these companies are located.

In recent weeks, Relevant, led by its managing partner Grant King, severed ties with Ten Five Hospitality and now manages all aspects of restaurant operations, despite protests from Ten Five. Documents obtained by Eater and conversations with multiple Relevant Group and Ten Five Hospitality employees tell a sordid story that includes allegations of employee fraud, mismanagement and coercion.

Despite multiple requests for comment, the affected group and Ten Five Hospitality declined to speak officially about the increasingly public feud.

At the end of January, Relevant Group distributed a letter of intent to employees of the Tommie and Thompson hotels, as well as related restaurants like Mother Wolf. The letter called on the workers to formally resign from their positions at Ten Five Hospitality LLC and its subsidiaries and instead become employees of Relevant Group LLC. The move was highly unusual and pitted workers with many questions against each other and management. Several high-ranking restaurant managers have decided to quit, one recently deceased employee said other restaurant workers who agreed to sign with Relevant were offered one-time bonuses of up to $200 to switch companies. Serious confusion ensued, with some of LA’s biggest restaurant names at stake as well as the livelihoods of hundreds of employees.

On January 24, shortly after Relevants’ letter of intent, the director of Ten Five Hospitality And Daley emailed employees. In the memo, obtained by Eater, Daley claims that Ten Five Hospitality has sued Relevant Group for a number of breaches of legally binding agreements that exist between the two companies. He keeps on:

Regardless of what the relevant group or its representatives have told or asserted to you, Ten Five Hospitality is the legal manager of the Thompson, Tommie and Citizen News buildings, and has the exclusive legal right to the intellectual property and trademarks of Bar Lis , KaTeen, Desert Five Spot and Mother Wolf as provided in the agreements signed with Relevant.

Five days later, the situation took another dramatic turn. In a second email to employees, sent Jan. 29, Daley claimed Relevant had wrongfully taken over operations and banned Ten Five and its employees from accessing the properties. Due to Relevants’ bad faith conduct, he continued, the limited liability companies that originally oversaw the Ten Fives projects no longer operate those restaurants. Thus, Ten Five [does] no work for [employees] to perform.

Accordingly, if you do not upgrade to Relevant, we would be forced to terminate your employment until there is work available, the email reads. At this time, we do not expect any work to be available in the near future.

The next day, January 30, Relevant sent its own email to employees. Claudia IrvinRegional Director of People and Culture at Relevants, wrote that Relevant Group terminated its contract with Ten Five Hospitality last Monday. [January 23]. She went on to add that our priority is to ensure that you all continue to have a home on campus, with no changes to your day-to-day operations, including your position and salary.

It was like Game Of Thrones-type stuff, says the recently departed employee who agreed to speak on condition of anonymity due to ongoing litigation and the power of the two host groups. [Relevant] used scare tactics with kitchen staff to get them to register. For example, if you want your job, then you will sign.

It’s like Game Of Thrones-type stuff.

hotel workers union UNITE HERE Local 11, which works to organize the employees of the companies concerned, says it is aware of the ongoing disputes and the uncertain future of many employees. The relevant groups’ hospitality empire is imploding due to mismanagement and infighting, the group said in a statement to Eater. The victims of their incompetence are the waiters, cooks, dishwashers and other restaurant workers whose lives have been thrown into utter chaos over the past week.

The dispute arises following Relevants’ ongoing foreclosure proceedings resulting from the default on a $72 million loan against the 190-room Thompson Hotel and the adjacent 212-room Tommie Hotel, as the reported for the first time the Real Deal. Lincoln Carsons My Friends, located on the ground floor of the Thompson and also previously operated by Ten Five Hospitality, closed in mid-December as part of what was described at the time as a team overhaul of food. It hasn’t reopened yet.

Relevant and Ten Five Hospitality are even vying for the Mother Wolfs brand, a crucial asset given the restaurants’ popularity and marketing in other cities (several sources tell Eater that Daley was in the process of expanding Mother Wolf outside Los Angeles). Ten Five first filed a trademark claim in January 2022 for full ownership of the Mother Wolf name and logo, and Relevant filed an opposition to Ten Fives’ claim this month. The relevant allegations unequivocally indicate that Daley and his partner at Ten Five, Andrew Shayne, engaged in impermissible personal dealings, breached fiduciary duties owed to [Relevant Group] and its affiliates, and engaged in fraud in the very foundation of Ten Five Hospitality as the management entity overseeing the restaurants in question.

In 2019 Daley was the COO of Relevant (a role which is still listed as current on Daleys LinkedIn profile), according to the opposition filed by Relevant. In this role, Relevant Claims, Daley helped bring the idea to life, including the design, menu direction and name of Mother Wolf, with chef Evan Funke under a consultancy agreement and of license. Funke previously ran the pandemic pop-up restaurant Fingers Crossed in Hollywood at the Dream Hotel, owned by the relevant group.

In August 2021 (and for reasons still unknown), Daley, a relevant employee, formed Ten Five Hospitality into his own limited liability company. He then entered into a food and beverage services management agreement with Relevant, which allowed Ten Five to oversee restaurants in Hollywoods Citizen News Building (including Mother Wolf), according to the trademark opposition petition. Relevant. This action has since snowballed, with Daley and Ten Five claiming the legal right to full operational control over all of the restaurants in question (as well as the intellectual property of Mother Wolf), and Relevant alleging that the original management agreement had was founded fraudulently and therefore null and void.

Relevant and Ten Five declined to answer questions about the original operating agreement between the two, or discuss why or how Daley was allowed to act as COO of Relevant and CEO of Ten Five Hospitality simultaneously.

According to a former Ten Five Hospitality manager, these infighting likely contributed to the permanent closure of the Chap, which opened in November 2022. An internal email sent to Chaps employees on February 1 by Kristin Kimiya of Relevant, and reviewed by Eater, confirms its closure as of February 1, while the restaurants’ Instagram page just announced the closure on February 11. It is with regret that I inform you that the Chap will indeed be closing today 2/1, begins the e-mail by adding: There is not much else to say, other than that I am sorry that it comes out of nowhere after a chaotic and confusing week of transition.

A lawyer for Relevant told Eater that while the company has no comment on Dan Daley or Ten Five, last week the restaurants and nightlife spots of Tommie, Thompson and Citizen News had their best week since their opening. And the performance of Mother Wolfs under conductor Evan Funke has been phenomenal. While that may or may not be true, what’s even less certain is the future of Mother Wolf, KaTeen, Bar Lis, and the others. Several key employees have already left restaurants like Mother Wolf following the infighting, and protracted legal battles could eventually sink more than one restaurant. At present, despite all of her successes and accolades, Mother Wolf’s future in Los Angeles and beyond is still very much in doubt.