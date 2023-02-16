Best Actor Glove – The Observer

One of the most coveted awards of the ceremony, the race for Best Actor is always tight, and this year looks no different. After being won last year by Will Smith for his performance in King Richard no more than three hours after the Chris Rock slapping incident, the Academy seems to be on the hunt for a feel-good story with this year’s class.

This year’s nominees are Austin Butler for Elvis, Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin, Brendan Fraser for The Whale, Paul Mescal for Aftersun” and Bill Nighy for Living. Farrell, Butler, Mescal, Fraser and Nighy are all nominated for the first time, further showing that the Academy wants a fresh start.

Austin Butler

If I had to pick now who I think is going to walk away with Best Actor, I’d say Austin Butler. The Academy rewarded Rami Malek for far worse work in Bohemian Rhapsody, and his work in Elvis is probably the most viewed among the general public and Academy voters.

Butler is certainly the safe choice, both for me and for the Academy. I don’t think Butler has the best job here, but that’s not bad at all, in fact, he’s pretty good in the movie, and the Academy rarely awards best work of the year. Many years from now, people will tell you that the best performance of the year hasn’t even been nominated.

Colin Farrel

With a win at the Golden Globes and the Volpi Cup at the Venice Film Festival, Colin Farrell is currently the consensus favorite to win the Best Actor award. Since his breakout on Minority Report in 2002, Farrell has straddled the line between B-list action star and author, and it looks like he’s finally going to be recognized for his efforts with the latter.

Farrell is truly amazing in Banshees. It’s his best work to date, and he deserves credit for it. He captures and deconstructs masculinity, our attachment to others, and our desire for closure with his performance here.

If there were no stories involved in the voting and the award went to best performance of the year, there’s no doubt in my mind that Farrell would be leaving the show next month as the first Oscar winner.

Brendan Fraser

In what is the most scripted nomination of the year, Brendan Fraser has already won the Critcs Choice Award for Best Actor, arguably one of the most influential awards to win the pre-Oscars. However, it looks like Fraser pretty much lost all of his steam ahead of the Oscars.

It has to do with one thing: people actually get to see The Whale, and they don’t like it. Before last month, it was nearly impossible to watch The Whale unless you lived in New York, Los Angeles, or were lucky enough to catch it on the festival circuit. Now that people see it in normal environments and aren’t caught up in the emotions of being in the same room as Fraser while watching, the film’s lackluster script and questionable ethics seem more important.

However, this is an acting award and by all accounts the voters seem to really appreciate the performance. There’s a chance he could win by aggregating enough votes for second and third place, but with the load of this year’s class, I’d say that’s unlikely. A Fraser win seems like a pipe dream at this point.

Paul Mescal

Mescal comes to this year’s ceremony as a newcomer to the neighborhood. Turning just 27 on February 2, Aftersun is Mescals’ first real breakthrough on the American film scene. He’s already received awards and accolades for his work on Normal People, but this was his first exposure to the mass movie-watching population.

In terms of a surprise contender, I think Mescal is the most likely non-Butler or Farrell actor to win here. He has all the momentum in the world and I think he will get a lot of votes for second and third place. Aftersun had one of the hottest word of mouth campaigns in years, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it paid dividends.

Bill Nighy

While Bill Nighy is a fantastic actor and gives an incredibly sentimental performance in Living, it’s hard not to view this nomination as just filler and a legacy nomination.

That doesn’t mean Nighy doesn’t deserve her flowers. He’s a long-time film legend, for his work in Love Actually among others, and has never quite been able to find the right role to feature on a big stage. But, Living just didn’t make enough noise for a real claim, and I think Nighy, while good in the movie, doesn’t elevate it enough to break that barrier.