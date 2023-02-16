100 Gecs burn the house down with a video for Hollywood Baby – Rolling Stone





Hyperpop duo share latest single from upcoming LP 10,000 Gec

100 Gec are Literally set the house on fire in the video for ‘Hollywood Baby,’ the latest single from the duo’s upcoming album 10,000 Gec. In the visual directed by 100 Gecs, Laura Les and Dylan Brady set off a host of 4th of July fireworks within the confines of their own apartment, risking their lives and physical integrity to create a music video that explodes perfectly to the beat. of every “Hollywood” beat. Babe.” Tendency Already a fan favorite during the duo’s riotous shows, “Hollywood Baby” finds 100 Gecs shattering their hyperpop sensibilities with the pop-punk sound of the Warped Tour era. Featured drummer Josh Freese, who has played with Weezer, Blink-182, Paramore and 311, and lends his talents to “Hollywood Baby,” helps beef up the sound and give it an air of authenticity. .” 10,000 Geclong-awaited second album of the 100 Gecs and follow-up to those of 2019 1000 Gecsarrives March 17. In December, after announcing the new LP, the duo of Laura Les and Dylan Brady released a surprise three-song Snake-eyes EP on fans, with another live favorite “Hey Big Man”, “Torture Me” with Skrillex and “Runaway”. 100 Gecs also previewed the LP with the singles “Mememe” and “Doritos and Fritos”. In April, the duo will hit the road for a six-week ride in aid of 10,000 Gec.

