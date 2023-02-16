Entertainment
Musk says he will remain CEO of Twitter until at least the end of 2023
Video Sorry, Tesla investors who want him back to work: Elon Musk said he thinks it will take him until the end of 2023 to stabilize Twitter to the point where he can appoint someone else to the CEO position.
“Twitter is a whole bunch of roller coasters,” Musk said at the World Government Summit in Dubai on Wednesday. The Twitter CEO, who also runs SpaceX and Tesla, said he wants to stay at Twitter to stabilize the company and put it in a financially sound place before stepping down, which he says is unlikely to happen. before “towards the end of [2023]”You can see the full interview below.
Musk’s $44 billion purchase of Twitter closed in October, and the former world’s richest person said in November he never planned to stay in charge, before polling users the following month to ask him if he should resign.
Users voted yes, and Musk said he would quit “as soon as I find someone dumb enough to take the job!”
Bloomberg said Twitter launched a search for CEOs in December, citing people familiar with the matter, although nothing is known of the results of that search. Musk avoided wondering if a new CEO had been found during his summit interview.
“Over time, [Twitter] will go in the right direction,” Musk said, but no details were provided to back up that guess.
Will Twitter last that long?
Twitter’s path to stability, unfortunately, goes through Elon Musk, who, as we’ve detailed in recent months, has shaken up the business, often not in a good way. The early chaos led to an exodus of advertisers, despite Musk’s claims he was trying to monetize the platform, and since then the company has gone through snafu after snafu.
Twitter banned third-party apps last month when updating its terms of service. The move turned out to be an attempt to trick developers into paying for API access, which the company backtracked – twice – while saying it will improve functionality after “a great enthusiasm.”
The company is also being sued by several of its landlords for allegedly not paying rent, and today it emerged that the social media company was cutting its Salesforce contract from $20 million to $5 million.
Last week, cracks appeared in Twitter’s facade as users reported posting failures and other issues in the platform during a less-than-successful data center migration.
And then there was Musk’s reported dissatisfaction with less engagement on Twitter than US President Joe Biden during the Superbowl this weekend. Musk tried to tweet his support for the Philadelphia Eagles but deleted his missive after the Birds lost to the Kansas City Chiefs and Biden’s tweet about the game racked up millions more views.
Apparently, on pain of termination, engineers tweaked Twitter’s algorithms to brutally force Musk’s tweets to be more visible to tweeters, artificially boosting his view count.
Musk said during his speech in Dubai that his goal for Twitter is to create a “digital public square of maximum trust” that will serve as the backbone of his long-sought “everything app”, while being a “level of identity of the internet”. through “better verification and organizational affiliation” features.
The old verification system, which actually required users to prove who they were with more than just their wallets, should be soon eliminated, said Musk. The feature, which ostensibly gave Twitter the confidence it had in the first place, was described by Musk as “really corrupt” in a Tweeter last week.
Like many Elon timeline issues, take this one with a grain of salt as well.
