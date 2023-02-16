‘A Quick 5’ with Shaquille Stewart, actor in ‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] [again]’ at the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company

On display at the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company is the delightfully witty The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [revised] [again]. The play was written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield and has been revised a few times. This production is directed by CSC’s founding Artistic Director, Ian Gallanar.

The play is like a Saturday Night Live show with often hilarious short scenes that, in this case, sum up “the plots of 37 plays by The Bard. Even if you’ve never seen Shakespeare, it will still be very funny and confusing.

The cast includes Kathryne Daniels, Scott Alan Small and Shaquille Stewart. The production team includes Micha Kachman as set designer, Kristina Lambdin as costume designer and Katie McCreary as lighting designer.

Sometimes you get lucky when you run a community theater. I got very lucky when I ran a Christmas show for a local band about eight years ago. A young man had a small role in the play the band was playing just before I held auditions. Although his role was small, he stole his stage and I convinced him to audition for me. His name was Shaquille Stewart, in his early twenties, and he had a terrific stage presence. As we rehearsed, it was obvious he was someone special. Shaquille memorized his lines quickly, was always professional and helped the other less experienced actor. He never lost his temper, even when I had him do a Nutcracker ballet for a scene.

I was lucky enough to be able to follow his career, and on occasion, I had the chance to see him on stage again. When the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company suggested I interview Shaq for this play, I was so happy to do so.

Shaquille Stewart debuted with the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company. Previous credits include Mlima’s Tale (1st Stage), Macbeth (PG Shakespeare in the Parks), Do You Feel Anger (Theater Alliance), Tempered (4615 Theater Company), Museum 2040 (4615 Theater Company), #Poolparty (Ally Theater Company ), Hamlet (Baltimore Shakespeare Factory), A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Baltimore Shakespeare Factory) and Othello (National Players, Tour 69).

Can you tell our readers a bit about yourself?

I’m from Wheaton, MD where I was born and raised. I’ve lived and worked all over our area, you name it Silver Spring, Northeast, Southeast, VA, Damascus, Gaithersburg, Bethesda, Hyattsville, etc. I am of Maryland race. I’ve been active here in the arts community for about ten years now. Besides acting on stage, I helped design and direct shows and worked on technology. I even have a band that gives concerts occasionally in the area. I went to Morgan State in Baltimore, as well as Montgomery College in Rockville. Whether it’s the way I act, design or produce music, I owe a lot to the connections I’ve made along the way. While I currently reside in Baltimore, who knows where I might be taken next? I just trust in myself, in the universe, and hope that wherever I go, I’ll land on my feet.

You have several Shakespearean plays listed in your biography. Do you prefer to play Shakespeare or modern plays?

Difficult question. The easy answer is that it doesn’t matter if it’s modern or classic, if I’m cast in it, chances are I will. But to be honest, I didn’t do any Greek work. This is next on my hit list.

Is there an actor (past or present) that you admire the most?

The first name that comes to mind is my college professor, Kenyatta Rogers. I admire his technique and his abilities, but so does everyone else. More than anything, I think I admire the example he sets for black men in this city, and his work in transmitting the passion for theater and directing to people like me. I know for a fact that I am not the only one who can say this about Kenyatta.

The Complete Works is part of “Saturday Night Live” and part-in-part of A Midsummer Nights Dream. What are your roles in the production?

Let’s see if I can list them all without looking at my script. In order, I play Sampson, Romeo and the Nurse in Romeo and Juliet, Othello, Troilus, Antonio, Bottom, Kate the Shrew, Petruchio, Richard III, King John, Horatio, Polonius and Laertes. I know for a fact that I miss it. But most importantly, I can represent myself on stage, and that alone makes this show worth it.

Is there a play or a role that you would like to play in the future?

Another difficult question. I’ve been lucky enough to get some awesome roles, and because I’ve leaned more into writing lately, I don’t really get dream roles like anyone else might. That said, once I get a little older, I’d like to take Othello back. I’ve grown a lot since doing it in 2018, and as I understand myself, my vehicle and the world around me, I really want another chance.

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)[revised][again] through March 5, 2023 at the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company, 7 South Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD 21202. For more information and tickets, go to this link. CSC no longer requires patrons to wear masks for theater performances.