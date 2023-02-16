Exclusive Poll: What Hollywood Really Thinks About Netflix’s Password Crackdown





Note: This article is an offshoot of the VIP+ special report “The new face of content piracy”, available exclusively for subscribers. Hollywood mocks Netflix’s new crackdown on password sharing. More than half of those working in the entertainment industry disagree with the streaming service’s new policy, according to new exclusive “What Is Hollywood Thinking?” poll, conducted last week by YouGov in partnership with Variety Intelligence Platform. Strong disagreement was by far the strongest sentiment to emerge from the survey, at 38%. In stark contrast, only 8% strongly agreed with Netflix’s decision. YouGov polled 640 American adults working in film, television and music companies to gauge the sentiment of industry professionals. Netflix launched paid sharing trials in three Latin American countries last year and expanded the rollout last week to Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain. The “buy an additional member” option in these four countries allows subscribers of the streamer’s Standard or Premium plan to add an additional member sub-account for one or two people they don’t live with – each with a profile, personalized recommendations, login and password. The YouGov/VIP+ survey indicates that there is substantial doubt that preventing account sharing will increase subscribers to streaming services. Only 12% of showbiz respondents expect overall subscribers to increase as a result of any form of crackdown. Almost three times as many went so far as to suggest it would have the opposite effect, while 32% expect it to have no effect. It’s not that respondents felt there was anything unwarranted about streaming services restricting password sharing in general; in reality, they seemed to take issue with how Netflix is ​​choosing to handle the situation. More respondents said streaming services were right (46%) rather than wrong (38%) in trying to limit password sharing. Hollywood seems to think that sharing login credentials should be allowed, with 57% of respondents supporting this strategy, while 30% disagree. An additional 57% thought password sharing should be limited to members of the subscriber’s household. No other streaming service outside of Netflix has disclosed plans to restrict password sharing. VIP+ conducted a related survey last June which found that a significant majority of Netflix subscribers would pay a higher price to continue sharing their password. But there is skepticism that the change will boost Netflix subscribers after a year in which the streaming service suffered its first-ever quarterly loss. Aluma Insights Media Research estimated that Netflix lost $9.1 billion from password sharing in 2021, far more than any of its competing streaming services.

