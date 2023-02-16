Bollywood actress wishes Naseem Shah’s birthday

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela wishes Pakistani point guard Naseem Shah on his birthday. She also congratulated him on being honored with the honorary DSP rank by the Balochistan Police.

She sent birthday wishes under Naseem Shah’s Instagram post. Shah had posted his photos with Shadab Khan from the Khans Valima reception. Checked

Congratulations single Chotay bhai @shadab0800 may Allah bless you both on this day with a lifetime of shared love and joy, Naseem Shah wrote in the post.

Commenting on the post, Urvashi said: Happy birthday @inaseemshah, congratulations on being awarded the honorary rank of DSP. In response to her comments, Naseem Shah thanked her for wishing him a birthday.

The post garnered thousands of views and comments within hours after Urvashi Rautela wished him a birthday. Many users said they visited Naseem Shahs Instagram profile to find Urvahi Rautela’s comment. Users posted hilarious and cheeky comments under Urvashi Rautela’s comment.

Earlier, when Naseem Shah was asked about Urvashi Rautela, he said he doesn’t know her. Shah was asked about the viral montage video of him with Urvashi Rautela.

Asked about her reaction, he says he has received many videos but he does not know who she is. He focuses on playing inside and outside the court. THE journalist said that before female cricket fans talked about Babar Azam and now they talk about Naseem Shah. The reporter added that rumor has it that Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela also came to watch because of him.

Naseem Shah smiled and said he doesn’t know such thing as he only focuses on his game. He expressed his gratitude to all his cricket fans who come to see him play in the field. The cricketer said he was just an ordinary human being; it’s a good thing for him if people come to see him on the field.