100 Gecs Share New Song “Hollywood Baby”: Listen





Next month hyperpop heroes 100 gecs will release their new album 10,000 geks. It will include previously released singles such as 2021’s ‘meme’ and ‘Doritos & Fritos’ from last April, and now Laura Les and Dylan Brady are sharing another, the pop-punk-leaning ‘Hollywood Baby’ they play for. live. a few years. The album version features Josh Freese on drums. 100 gecs also unveiled the LP’s tracklist. You can see them on tour in the United States this spring. Check out “Hollywood Baby” in the fireworks-filled video below. LIST OF TRACKS:

01 “The dumbest girl in the world”

02 “757”

03 “Hollywood Baby”

04 “Frog on the Ground”

05 “Doritos and fries”

06 “Billy Knows Jamie”

07 “One Million Dollars”

08 “The Most Wanted Person in America”

09 “I had a tooth removed”

10 “Memes” TOUR DATES:

04/04 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic Auditorium

04/05 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

04/07 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

04/08 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

04/09 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo (SOLD OUT)

10/04 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

12/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at Complex

04/13 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

04/15 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

04/16 – Madison, WI @ La Sylvee

04/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

04/20 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

04/21 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theater

04/22 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY (SOLD OUT)

04/24 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

04/25 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

04/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

04/28 – New York, NY @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner (SOLD OUT)

04/29 – New York, NY @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner

05/01 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

02/05 – Raleigh, North Carolina @ The Ritz

03/05 – Atlanta, Georgia @ The Tabernacle

05/05 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

06/05 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater

07/05 – Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

05/09 – St. Petersburg, Florida @ Jannus Live (SOLD OUT)

05/10 – ft. Lauderdale, Florida @ Revolution Live

05/11-13 – Live Oak, Florida @ Echoland Festival

05/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World Festival

05/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren (SOLD OUT)

05/17 – San Diego, CA @ Soma

05/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

05/21 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues 10,000 geks was released on March 17 via Dog Show Records/Atlantic Records.

