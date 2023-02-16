CSUN celebrates Black History Month in Matador Square – Daily Sundial





The start of Black History Month was recognized with an opening ceremony on Wednesday, February 1 in Matador Square.

This year’s theme is Black Resistance, honoring and commemorating social movements against oppression, racism and segregation.

I’m somebody, and so are you, said Cedric Hackett, assistant professor in the Africana Studies department and director of the DuBois-Hamer Institute for Academic Achievement.

The event was organized by the Department of African Studies, the CSUN Black House, the University Students’ Union, and the CSUN College of Social and Behavioral Sciences.

A minute’s silence was observed for Tire Nichols, who died Jan. 10 after being assaulted by five law enforcement officers three days earlier, according to multiple video recordings released by the Memphis Police Department. Five former Memphis police officers have been charged with second-degree murder in Nichols’ death, according to a January 26 article by The New York Times.

Renowned percussionist Curtis Byrd was one of the special guests at the ceremony, bringing a rhythmic component to the celebration.

During his performance, Byrd distributed instruments to members of the CSUN community encouraging them to participate. He spoke of the power of rhythm and not of color or race.

Music brings people together, Byrd said. It’s a language of one, and at the end of the day were all one.

After the drummer, CSUN alumnus Justin Andrew Marks took the stage and discussed issues affecting the black community such as police brutality, mass incarceration and maternal mortality.

If they’re talking about reform and progress, look to see if CSUN’s budget for black students has increased, Marks said. Until we get to a CSUN that can be a cop-free zone, don’t call it progress, call it neoliberalism.

To close the ceremony, red, black and green roses were placed on the statue of the matador, as a symbol and tribute to the Pan-African flag.

African studies is a philosophical and historical tradition that is important for institutions to make available and accessible to students, said Demitrius Evans, undergraduate adviser at CSUNs College of Social and Behavioral Sciences. You have these events happening across the country where black studies might be attacked or underestimated. Therefore, we need more institutes to show more support for African studies.

