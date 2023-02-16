One troll said that Dharmendra “behaved like a struggling actor”. What happened next





Dharmendra as Salim Chishti (courtesy: aapkadharam) A troll who randomly made a disparaging comment on a Dharmendra tweet probably wasn’t expecting a response from the actor himself, but he got one anyway. On Wednesday, Dharmendra shared the first look of himself as Sufi saint Salim Chishti from his upcoming show. Taj: Divided by Blood. The 87-year-old star shared two photos of himself in beard and turban, announced his role and asked fans for their well wishes. Most obliged, except for a handful, one of whom wrote, “Why is he behaving like a struggling actor?” Dharmendra’s response hit back with the weight of 87 years of wisdom. “Life is always a beautiful struggle,” Dharmendra tweeted, “You, me, everyone is fighting. Resting means the end of your love dreams, the end of your beautiful journey.” In the comments thread, others praised Dharmendra for his measured response. “Your humility makes you special, Dharamji,” read one comment. “What a beautiful and humble way to tackle a taunt,” read another. Dharmendra’s original tweet read: “Friends, I play Shaikh Salim Chishti, a Sufi saint, in the film Taaj (sic). A small but important role. I need your good wishes.” He replied to many comments posted in the thread, including the one from the troll. Read the exchange here: Vaishnav, life is always a beautiful struggle. You, me, everyone is struggling. Rest means.. the end of your dreams of love. end of your beautiful trip. Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) February 15, 2023 Taj: Divided by Blood boasts a terrific cast which includes Naseeruddin Shah as Akbar and Aditi Rao Hydari as Anarkali. It should be out this year. Dharmendra’s film career spans six decades and he has appeared in over 300 films, including Sholay, Jugnu, Phool Aur Patthar, Seeta Aur Geeta and the cult film Shalimar. Dharmendra released two films this year Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani And Apnea 2 which co-stars his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol. Featured Video of the Day When a fan tried to kiss Aditya Roy Kapur

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/entertainment/a-troll-said-dharmendra-was-behaving-like-a-struggling-actor-what-happened-next-3787293 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos