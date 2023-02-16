100 gecs Reveal Album Tracklist, Share Video For New Song Hollywood Baby: Watch





100 gecs shared the tracklist of their new album, 10,000 geksas well as a self-directed video for their new song, Hollywood baby. The clip, which features 100 gecs Laura Les and Dylan Brady shooting off fireworks in their apartment, was edited by frequent collaborator Weston Allen. 10,000 geks releases March 17 and is available for Pre-order. Check out the video and full tracklist below. Hollywood Baby has been part of 100 gecs live sets since late 2021. 10,000 geks was written, produced and performed by Les and Brady with drummer Josh Freese in Los Angeles. They previously shared singles MeMeMe and Doritos & Fritos. The band have just completed a series of tour dates in New Zealand and Australia; the North American leg of their tour begins in April. 100 gecs published the Snake-eyes EP in December. Read the Pitchforks This Is Your Brain cover on 100 gecs. All products featured on Pitchfork are independently selected by our editors. However, when you purchase something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. 10,000 geks: 01 The dumbest girl in the world

02 757

03 hollywood baby

04 Frog on the ground

05 Doritos & Fritos

06 Billy Knows Jamie

07 One Million Dollars

08 Most Wanted Person in America

09 I had a tooth removed

10 MeMeMe

