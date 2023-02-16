Entertainment
Aditya Chopra – Netflixs The Romantics lifts the veil on legendary Bollywood man Aditya Chopra
Directed by Smriti Mundhra, the four-part docuseries pays tribute to director-producer Yash Chopra with a never-before-seen interview with Yash Raj Films’ scion
The Romantics is streaming on Netflix
|
Kolkata
|
Posted on 15.02.23, 17:59
Netflix calls its new docuseries The Romantics a celebration of the life and legacy of Bollywood film titan Yash Chopra, but it’s his elusive eldest son Aditya Chopra, the offshoot of Yash Raj Films, who celebrates 50 years as director Smriti Mundhra pulled out of the shadow and put under the spotlight.
Having shielded himself from the media since his debut as a successful director Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge In 1995, Aditya, for the first time in all these years, agreed to meet in front of the camera to talk about him, his illustrious father, his passion and his career.
And it’s such an amazing feat to pull off that even her close friends, actors Abhishek Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan, dismissed Mundhra when she claimed she made Aditya talk.
Several other actors raised their eyebrows in disbelief or were shocked at the possibility of an appearance. Kajol called him grumpy and Abhishek Bachchan summed up the public sentiment saying: Aditya Chopra is a rumor. He does not exist.
In a way to The Romantics has the merit of having established that Aditya Chopra not only exists, but also that he is an eminently affable and articulate person. Besides being the man who resurrected Yash Raj Films with DDLJrevitalized it with Doom and has now taken it to a whole new level with Pathane.
The docuseries is structured to start out as a tease, slowly building up to the big moment. The first episode is Yash Raj Films’ origin story, which ends with an empty chair and a joke about the invisible but ubiquitous Aditya. And then comes the big reveal of the mythical man who shows up in person. He is dressed in a white shirt and blue jeans, matching his white mustache, comfortably seated on a chair.
In the first moments, Aditya comes across as relaxed and easy-going. The reluctant proverbial then opens up, reminisces, smiles, wanders around, laughs, takes a moment to collect himself. Extremely eloquent, introspective and grounded. He calls himself a rich kid who was willing to take risks as his father Yash Chopra, a man from Jalandhar, did it all by himself from scratch. With archival photographs and video clips capturing her growing up years in the shadow of her father’s film career, The Romantics assembles the life of Adityas since he was a child, with rare insights from his industry colleagues.
One of the most interesting facts about Aditya is that as a child he used to beat Hrithik Roshan in dance competitions at birthday parties. He was also quite the bully that Karan Johar didn’t like much growing up, but his personality was such that he had fans around him at parties.
In the latest episode of The Romantics, Aditya expresses his concern that he is not a people person like his father. That won’t be a problem after this docuseries.
