JK Rowling says she is misunderstood and threatens queer actor





Harry Potter creator JK Rowling, criticized for numerous transphobic comments, says she was misunderstood and received an apology from a young queer actor who compared her to Nazis. The apology came after a threat of legal action. Rowling will appear on a new podcast, The Witch Trials by JK Rowling, scheduled to premiere next Tuesday, Variety reports. In a trailer for the podcast, she tells, What has interested me in recent years, especially on social networks [is when fans say], You have ruined your legacy. Oh, you could have been loved forever, but you chose to say it. And I think, You couldn’t have misunderstood me more deeply. In December 2019, Rowling tweeted her support for Maya Forstater, a woman who lost her job over what were considered transphobic tweets. Dress however you like, Rowling said. Call yourself what you want. Sleep with any consenting adult who has you. Live your best life in peace and security. But forcing women out of their jobs for saying sex is real? Rowling has made numerous anti-trans comments since then, claiming to love trans people but essentially questioning their existence. She has made statements in support of trans-exclusive radical feminists, aka TERF, and portrayed trans rights as somehow in conflict with women’s rights. She recently funded a center in Scotland for survivors of sexual abuse that refuses to serve trans women. Some conservative politicians have used Rowlings’ comments to bolster their transphobic positions. The podcast is hosted by Megan Phelps-Roper, family member behind the Westboro Baptist Church, known for its hatred of LGBTQ+ people; Phelps-Roper separated from the church and rejected its views. Given that Phelps-Roper is a former fundamentalist, Rowling wrote on Twitter, I thought we could both have a real, interesting, two-way conversation that might prove constructive. The show is produced by Free Press, a media company founded by Bari Weiss, a former columnist for The New York Times. Weiss, who has had relationships with both men and women but refuses to label her sexuality, left the Time in 2020, claiming that it had become an illiberal environment, intolerant of anything that does not correspond to a left-wing orthodoxy. The first two episodes of The Witch Trials by JK Rowling will be available next week, with more episodes dropping weekly thereafter. Also this week, queer actor and drag queen JJ Welles apologized and took down his comment comparing Rowling to Nazis. In a now-deleted tweet, he tagged Rowling and wrote, Saying you were once an icon to me. I think you absolutely have points of view that align with the Nazis, the Scottish Daily Express reports. Rowling replied: What is your lawyers’ view on this Nazi accusation? Would they advise you to defend him in court? This Monday, Welles tweeted his apology. I would like to publicly apologize for a previous Twitter thread where I interacted with JK Rowling on issues relating to the transgender community, he wrote. I have now deleted those tweets and would like to apologize directly to JK Rowling for causing any upset. I didn’t choose my words carefully and would like to retract my previous statements regarding his views on LGBTQ+ and specifically transgender people. I would also like to withdraw my comparison of JK Rowling to any far-right or Nazi organization and stress that I do not wish any individual, including JK Rowling, to suffer any harm. Online users were unimpressed with the legal threat.

