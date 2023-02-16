Not just Disney: Why Hollywood is cutting jobs

Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Bob Iger said last week that the Burbank company would be cutting 7,000 jobs as ongoing corporate efforts continue to lose money and the wider economy wallows in a downturn.

But the House of the Mouse is not the only one to tighten its belt. Across the media and entertainment industry, companies are laying off staff, draining budgets and looking to shore up cash as they move away from the pandemic and into an uncertain future.

Warner Bros Discovery Cut hundreds of jobs over the past year, including CNN ; Netflix followed a thank you similar . NOW united talent agency , NBCUniversal and Paramount Global are also laying off employees, as are tech companies, an industry increasingly entangled with media and entertainment interests. Meanwhile, Regal Cinemas is formwork for theaters Across the country.

It’s definitely one of the biggest sets of cuts, said Steve Ross, a USC history professor who’s written books about work and class in Hollywood. And I think we were going to see more cuts.

The recent downturn is the most severe since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down huge swathes of the entertainment industry in 2020, including movie theaters and film and TV locations. The layoffs swept through studios, networks, theme parks and talent agencies. Disney laid off about 100,000 workers, including park and cruise line employees, though the vast majority were eventually brought back.

Hollywood has already seen difficult times. The Great Recession at the end of the years, for example, led to job cuts at Viacom, Warner Bros., Lionsgate, NBCUniversalCBS and Disney, dragging down an industry that was already suffering the aftermath of a prolonged strike by Hollywood writers.

As with previous downturns, the latest layoffs represent a major blow to California’s economy, particularly Los Angeles County, where film and television production is a huge driver of business.

In 2021, entertainment directly accounted for more than 1.1 million jobs in the state, including 367,000 jobs in Los Angeles County, according to a Otis College Report 2023 on the creative economy. Additionally, cuts in the entertainment industry will likely spill over to other sectors of the economy. Including indirect effects, the entertainment industry supports approximately 4 million jobs in California, according to the Otis report.

Consider all the money…they can’t spend [at] local stores, local merchants, said Ross. It has a huge impact.

Factors driving this round of layoffs include pressure from investors and the drying up of traditional TV revenue thanks to cable cutters and thrifty advertisers. But the key to understanding the entertainment industry’s new focus on austerity, experts say, is the streaming revolution and its failure to live up to the hopes of executives and Wall Street.

Legacy media companies have spent billions of dollars creating and marketing content for streaming services to compete with Netflix, cannibalizing established and profitable businesses such as pay-TV channels. Investors have rewarded this aggressive audience growth strategy despite streaming’s massive losses, but they are now demanding real profits.

The pullback in Hollywood mirrors some of the cost cuts that have hit tech giants (such as Meta and Amazon) as well as news media companies (including News Corp., Vox Media and the Washington Post).

Disney is emblematic of this calculation. For a while, the entertainment giant was eager to throw seemingly limitless amounts of cash at Disney+, its marquee streaming service, filling the platform with everything from classic animated princess movies to hit series. fashion such as Lucasfilms The Mandalorian and Marvels WandaVision, all for just $6.99 a month.

Disney+ was generating a lot of activity, said Kevin Klowden, chief global strategist at the Milken Institute, a Santa Monica-based think tank. But one of the real problems with all the streaming companies is that they constantly operated on the old tech bubble growth model: as long as you grow, no one cares about the actual numbers.

Now these chickens have come home to roost. Disney’s streaming efforts, which include Hulu and ESPN+, lost $1.1 billion in the last quarter and investors grew more eager to see returns. Disney has promised investors that Disney+ will be profitable by the end of fiscal year 2024. Cue last week’s announcement of one of the toughest layoffs in company history and is part of a broader effort to generate $5.5 billion in savings, including $3 billion in content costs.

While necessary to meet the challenges we face today, I don’t take this decision lightly, Iger said in a call with analysts Feb. 8. Disney declined to comment for this story.

The pain for the entire entertainment workforce is unlikely to subside anytime soon. Dan Ives, technology analyst and managing director of Wedbush Securities, estimates that the industry will ultimately reduce costs and jobs by 7-10%.

It’s a content arms race, but now the focus is on cost and it starts at the top, so when Disney and Netflix cut spending, it sends a ripple effect through the industry, said Ives.

Other measures to increase profits (or reduce losses) could lead consumers to pay more for less. Netflix, for example, is trying to crack down on password sharing. Last week, the Los Gatos, Calif.-based streaming giant announced the deployment in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain new policies to restrict who can use a given account. Such policies have already been tested in parts of Latin America and may soon find their way to the United States. The company also recently launched a ad-supported streaming option at a lower price.

Meanwhile, in an effort to reduce its profit-sharing obligations, Warner Bros. Discovery has deleted dozens of series and movies from its HBO Max streaming service.

Economic turmoil and job losses will add another layer of complications to upcoming labor negotiations in Hollywood. Unions, including the Writers Guild of America, should lobby studios for greater financial participation in streaming shows. Layoffs can add urgency to union demands. However, declining job prospects could give studios leverage.

It’s not just the entertainment companies that are folding. Cuts are also happening in the tech industry, a space that, as streaming becomes more popular and social media continues to capture the attention of young viewers, is increasingly overlapping with the world of entertainment. .

Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Meta, Pinterest, Twitter and Snap have all laid off staff in recent months, as have smaller tech companies. Some of the technological struggles have been caused by factors that mimic what is happening in the media. A slowdown in the advertising industry has affected social networks, including the Metas platforms Facebook and Instagram, but also old-school media companies such as Disney, said Dave Heger, principal analyst for the research on the shares in the financial services company Edward Jones.

Investors are focused on the profitability of streaming companies, Heger said, and with the ad spend environment looking weaker, there’s also some concentration. [on] making sure they don’t overspend.

Much of Hollywood still sees streaming as the future of the industry, but if the current wave of cuts is any indication, that utopia still remains a long way off.