



The third year VMF Winter Arts The festival returns to downtown Vancouver this week and there’s so much for art lovers to discover. Vancouver Mural Festival (VMF) transforms several locations into a free and interactive outdoor gallery from February 16 to 26. And the heart of the action is xw nq Xwtle7n Square. Fans can head to the north side of the Vancouver Art Gallery to check out the VMF Winter Arts Hub, a licensed outdoor venue for all ages with art installations, market vendors, UV face paint and a performance stage live. And all ages are welcome. To help you get the most out of your experience, here are five VMF Winter Arts Hub events you should add to your calendar. Winter Arts Festival Opening Night Celebration What: VMF Winter Arts kicks off this year’s festival with an opening night. Enjoy multi-generational Coast Salish song and dance by Coastal Wolf Pack. There will also be a mix of live music and DJ performances throughout the evening as you experience the new and improved Festival Hub. When: February 16, 2023

Time: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Or:Winter Arts Hub atx nq Xwtle7enk Square (Vancouver Art Gallery north plaza)

Cost:Free Present at the VMF Winter Arts Hub What: Gift, an exhibition curated by Tafui, features works by artists from the Afro-Caribbean and African diaspora. Experience local poetry, a Drum Clash, live music and food at this VMF Winter Arts Hub celebration. When: February 17, 2023

Time: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Or:Winter Arts Hub atx nq Xwtle7enk Square (Vancouver Art Gallery north plaza)

Cost:Free Period: Black Queer Poetry Slam What: VMF Winter Arts and Vancouver Winter Pride Festival are hosting a Black Queer Poetry Slam at the Winter Arts Hub at xw nq Xwtle7n Square on the north side of the Vancouver Art Gallery. A raffle will take place to choose 10 poets who identify as black and are part of the 2SLGBTQAI+ community. There are cash prizes for the top three winners, and the event will also feature poet and special guest Stacyann Chin. When: February 23, 2023

Time: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Or:Winter Arts Hub atx nq Xwtle7enk Square (Vancouver Art Gallery north plaza)

Cost:Free Chosen Family Day at VMF Winter Arts Hub with Haus of Bukuru What: Vancouver Winter Pride Festival, Haus of Bukuru and VMF Winter Arts come together to celebrate the joy of chosen families. Everyone is invited to bring their loved ones to the VMF Winter Arts Hub for a children’s story hour, drag shows for the whole family and a dance party. There will also be a special Science Surprises by Science World from 1-1:30 p.m. When: February 20, 2023

Time: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Or: Winter Arts Hub at xw nq Xwtl’e7n Square on the north side of the Vancouver Art Gallery – 850 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free Festival finale featuring the Barangay Project Youth Dance Battle What: VMF Winter Arts Hub hosts Barangay Project on the closing day for an exciting dance battle for young people. The All Styles Battle format challenges cultural practitioners’ ability to synthesize their knowledge of multiple dance styles as well as their skills to perform across a wide range of musical genres. When: February 26, 2023

Time: 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Or:Winter Arts Hub atx nq Xwtle7enk Square (Vancouver Art Gallery north plaza)

Cost:Free Customers will also want to check out the VMF After Dark Seriesa series of pop-up late night parties in the fully transformed Bentall Center Gallery. Visitors to the creative space will find art and an all-ages licensed gallery and lounge open daily from 4-8 p.m., and an event space for ages 19+ on weekend nights starting at 9:30 p.m. There will be five paid After Dark parties throughout the festival, each with entertainment by a different group from the local music scene so you can keep dancing after the Winter Arts Hub closes for the evening. Daily Hive is a proud media partner of VMF Winter Arts

