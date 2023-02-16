Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer becomes first Bollywood film to enter Rs 500 Crore Club in India, raises THAT much in 21 days





Shah Rukh Khan must be a happy man. The global superstar, who made his successful return to the big screen in a lead role after a hiatus of over 4 years, managed to set several new records with his latest release, Pathaan. Less than a month after its release, Pathaan became the first ever Bollywood film to enter the Rs 500 crore club in India. On Wednesday, Pathaan created a new record and surpassed the Rs 500 crore mark at the Indian box office. According to reports, the film collected around Rs 3.5-4 crore and successfully landed in the Rs 500 crore club. Pathaan’s box office collections in India so far are said to be around Rs 502 crore. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film was released in theaters worldwide on January 25, 2023. Pathaan now plans to break the record of SS Rajamoulis Baahubali: The Conclusion and become India’s highest-grossing film of all time. Apparently, Baahubali 2 has collected over Rs 510 crore in its lifetime. Shah Rukh Khans Pathaan already holds the record of becoming the fastest Hindi film to collect Rs 400 crore in India. Global film collections stand at over Rs 980 crore and will soon hit the Rs 1000 crore mark globally. For Pathaan, the film’s main stars refrained from any pre-release interviews or media interactions. Speaking about the film’s success at a specially arranged blockbuster meetup, Shah Rukh Khan shared how he always wanted to make people happy with his films. “It’s nice to be back. I’m in no rush to finish the movie. I’ve always wanted to spread happiness among people and make movies to entertain. Whenever I don’t, nobody feels as bad as I. I’m very happy that I was able to spread happiness and especially to those who are close to my heart – Aditya Chopra and Siddharth, Shah Rukh Khan was quoted as saying during the event. The actor further added that he forgot to be away from the big screen with the overwhelming response to Pathaan and said: And those who gave me the opportunity, as you will notice, the film is a very big movie, it will be an expensive movie. But to have me and give me a chance to come back when I wasn’t working and allow myself to be part of this movie. I will always be grateful to Aditya Chopra and Siddharth. And also to Deepika. I forgot those 4 years in those 4 days.”

