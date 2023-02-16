Dharmendra responds to man who said he behaved like a struggling actor | Bollywood





On Wednesday, Dharmendra shared her first look from the upcoming Taj web series – Royal Blood. While asking fans for their well wishes, a Twitter user claimed that Dharmendra was acting like a struggling actor. The veteran actor gave him the most humble response on Twitter, which impressed his fans. Read also : Dharmendra looks almost unrecognizable as Taj-Royal Blood’s Sheikh Salim Chisti Dharmendra had shared his Taj – Royal Blood look on Twitter and wrote, Friends, I play Shaikh Salim Chishti a Sufi saint, in the movie Taj – Royal Blood. A small but important role needs your good wishes. He looked almost unrecognizable in a long robe, turban and long white beard. Reacting to his tweet, a Twitter user wrote: Why is he behaving like a struggling actor? Responding to him, Dharmendra tweeted, Vaishnav, life is always a beautiful struggle. You, me, everyone is in trouble. Rest means the end of your dreams of love, the end of your beautiful journey. A Twitter user asked why Dharmendra was behaving like a struggling actor. A fan slammed the Twitter user for making such a statement against the veteran actor. He wrote, Some people… How brave they are to question someone they can’t even touch in their nine lives… Always love and respect you Dharmendra Sir. .. I wish you years and years of health… Keep surprising us.. Responding to her tweet, Dharmendra wrote, Shaleen, great respect to your loving parents who gave you the most meaningful name. Shaleenta mein hi skoon hai (there is peace in modesty). God bless you Chaudhary. Dharmendra responded to the Twitter user with humility. Dharmendra will be seen as Shaikh Salim Chishti in Taj, which has Naseeruddin Shah as Akbar, Aditi Rao Hydari as Anarkali, Aashim Gulati as Prince Salim, Taha Shah as Prince Murad, Shubham Kumar Mehra as Prince Daniyal, Sandhya Mridul as Queen Jodha Bai, Zareena Wahab as Queen Salima, Sauraseni Maitra as Mehr un Nisa, and Rahul Bose as Mirza Hakim. The show also stars Subodh Bhave, Aayam Mehta, Deepraj Rana, Shivani Tanksale, Padma Damodharan, Pankaj Saraswat, Digambar Prasad and Zachary Coffin in key roles. Dharmendra also has Karan Johar Rocky’s next film Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani slated for release on July 28. It also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/dharmendra-responds-to-twitter-user-who-asked-why-he-was-behaving-like-a-struggling-actor-101676517622017.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos