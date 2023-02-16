Reese Witherspoon, Viola Davis, Eugenio Derbez – Deadline





Tributes are pouring in for Raquel Welch, the legendary actress who died Wednesday at the age of 82, after a career spanning more than 50 years across film and television. “So sad to hear of the passing of Raquel Welch, tweeted Reese Witherspoon. I loved working with her on Legally Blonde. She was elegant, professional and glamorous beyond belief. Simply stunning. May all her angels take her home. “It’s so sad. I had the great pleasure of working with Ms. Welch when I was a regular on Sabrina the Teenage Witch and she was brilliant. actor Paul Feig tweeted. “Kind, funny and a real superstar that I was pretty much in love with for most of my childhood,” Feig added. “We have lost a true icon.” Eugenio Derbez, who starred with Welch in what was to be his final film, 2017 how to be a latin lover, remembers the actress “for being so warm and so funny”. “Raquel may have been known as one of the world’s most iconic sex symbols, but I will remember her for being so warm and so funny,” Derbez wrote in a statement to Deadline. “She came to set ready to perform and had no problem poking fun at herself and just had the best sense of humor. We made a gag with her on How to be a Latin lover where both of her arms ripped off and as we were testing the effect on it, she turned to us and said, “I started my career in 10,000 BC and I’m going to end it doing this, God help me.” We all laughed so much. I will never forget him.” Viola Davis wrote on Instagram, “It was great meeting you! You were ageless to me…iconic…Rest well Raquel Welch!! Alongside her caption, she posted a video of Welch singing “I ‘m a Woman’ by Peggy Lee with Cher. Even the Muppets weighed in with a memento of the icon. “We’ll never forget our amazing friend Raquel Welch, one of our favorite Muppet Show guests. From dancing with a giant spider to inspiring @Fozziebear to dueting with @MissPiggy, Raquel could do it all. ! See these memories and more below. We will add more as time goes on. So sad to hear of Raquel Welch’s passing. I loved working with her on Legally Blonde. She was elegant, professional and glamorous beyond belief. Simply stunning. May all her angels take her home. Sending love to his family and his many fans pic.twitter.com/FBtXhpvS25 — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) February 15, 2023 It’s so sad. I had the great pleasure of working with Ms. Welch when I was a regular on Sabrina the Teenage Witch and she was awesome. Kind, funny and a real superstar that I was pretty much in love with for most of my childhood. We have lost a true icon. https://t.co/7RWiSn9e4P — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) February 15, 2023 Raquel Welch dying is a very strange feeling — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) February 15, 2023 Raquel Welch was one of the most wonderful people I have ever worked with. Doing a duet with her on The Muppet Show helped me become the WOMAN I am today! Well, never forget yourself, Raquel! pic.twitter.com/fo0saG7EiD — Miss Piggy (@MissPiggy) February 15, 2023 Lorenzo Lamas tweeted a photo of Welch and his father Fernando Lamas. “Dad and Raquel on the set of 100 Rifles. The epitome of class, beauty and empowerment. RIP.” Rachel Welch.

It was 7 years ago. She was a guest on “The Talk” and I was working on “Baby Daddy”. Somehow our locker rooms were across from each other. She was so graceful and always a total bomb and I was in total awe. pic.twitter.com/lmTkSH3SPe — Bruno Amato (@BrunoAmato_1) February 15, 2023

