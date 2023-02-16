‘Full Swing’ follows PGA Tour players | Culture & Leisure

The Full Swing docuseries are starting to stream on Netflix. It will follow a group of professional golfers as they embark on the PGA Tour.
In eight episodes, we meet players and their managers. We visit their homes, gyms and private jets. We meet their wives and friends, who share their hopes, dreams and fears about careers and fortunes that can change overnight.
At its best, golf can be a rather serene experience. The courses are perfectly maintained and the game is steeped in tradition. By the standards of other sports and their loud announcers, golf is characterized by hushed tones and respectful silences.
Full Swing puts players and their feedback first. Similar to anyone who’s played the same game their whole life, they’re not exactly sparkling talkers, their tone ranging from swagger to insecurity. While their mastery of the game may be impressive, it’s just not very interesting to listen to these men talk in a torrent of bromides, obscenities and sports cliches.
An interesting wrinkle to Full Swing is the emergence of a Saudi-backed rival to the PGA, a new league with deep pockets eager to poach players from a long-established organization. The specter of Saudi Arabia as a bloody petro-dictatorship that oppresses women, foments proxy wars, and dismembers political critics with bone saws has some players thinking. Others simply cash their paychecks.
Also streaming on Netflix, The Law According to Lidia Poet is a six-episode historical miniseries following the rise of Italy’s first female lawyer in the 19th century.
Prohibited by law from exercising her profession as a woman, she becomes the thinking head of a company run by her brother and transmits scoops to her brother-in-law, a great journalist from Turin.
The Musical Profile Wu-Tang: An American Saga is entering its third and final season on Hulu. In other music programming, Power Hour (9 p.m., AXS) offers a weekly roundup of events, concerts and news from the world of rock music.
TONIGHT OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
The Brooklyn Nets host the Miami Heat in NBA action (6:30 p.m., ESPN).
The weather turns bad on Chicago Med (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
The Masked Singer (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) is entering its ninth season.
Canines survive extreme conditions on Dogs in the Wild: A Nature Miniseries (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings).
Passing through Brazil, Josh discovers a new distillation technique on the Moonshiners (7 p.m., Discovery, TV-14).
The gang raises money for a good cause on Chicago Fire (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
The Trash in the Alley Won’t Get Cleaned on Tough as Nails (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
NOVA (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) explores archaeological finds from previously unknown sites that point to a prehistoric Amazonian civilization capable of erecting massive structures.
Nell makes history with her latest obituary posting on Not Dead Yet (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
A drug case gets complicated on Chicago PD (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
A fan interferes with Maggies’ radio show on A Million Little Things (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
You would think that switching from a bus to a cruise ship would be a step forward. But the 1997 sequel Speed 2: Cruise Control (9:50 p.m., FXM, TV-MA) proved that wasn’t the case.
Two distraught men (Bill Murray and Harold Ramis) join the new volunteer army in the 1981 service comedy Stripes (7 p.m., TMCX).
The Price Is Right at Night (7 p.m., CBS) … … Darlene continues to look for work on The Conners (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) … Erica bonds with another new mother on The Goldbergs (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) … RuPaul hosts Lingo (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) … The has-beens make a burlesque of military sacrifices on Special Forces: Worlds Toughest Test (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) … Incandescence on Abbott Elementary (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
Jim Gaffigan, Jesse Williams and Raye with 070 Shake are booked on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (10:35 p.m., CBS)… Jimmy Fallon hosts Liam Neeson, Jack Whitehall and Nate Smith on The Tonight Show (10:34 p.m., NBC)… Pedro Pascal and Taye Diggs visit Late Night With Seth Meyers (11:37 p.m., NBC).
CNN debuts the four-hour documentary Tricky Dick (8 p.m., Sunday), chronicling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton.
An anxious new mother joins a solidarity and support group, only to find he has darker plans on his agenda in 2019’s clash Mommy Group Murder (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).
A former kidnapper returns to form on Ransom (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Program on 60 Minutes (6 p.m., CBS): the employees of the embassies in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of neglected small towns in America; a visit to Monaco.
The duels begin on World of Dance (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
Auditions continue on American Idol (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
Lex Luthor is free on Supergirl (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).
Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on American Gods (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
After discovering her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old girl becomes a little bully in 2019’s clash Mommys Little Princess (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
A Secret Room Holds Dangers on Charmed (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).
Hidden secrets revealed on The Walking Dead (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
A new trial continues on The Case Against Adnan Syed (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).
Ax is determined to destroy Taylor in the fourth-season premiere of Billions (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on Now Apocalypse (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
Unsung (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.
Peaceful openings on Madam Secretary (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
The tension mounts on Good Girls (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
Mos’ past comes to light on Black Monday (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of Leprechaun movies, from Leprechaun 5: In the Hood (Saturday 4 p.m., TV-14) to Leprechaun 2 (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, dumping Technicolor blarney from director John Fords 1952 romance The Quiet Man (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).
Dateline (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) … NBA Countdown (7 p.m., ABC) … Kids Are Fine on MasterChef (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) … 48 Hours (9 p.m., CBS) … A vintage portion of Saturday Night Live (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
A visit from an old friend inspires Miles in God Friended Me (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG)… Homer can’t leave Barth’s virtual kingdom in The Simpsons (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14). .. Empathy for All Things on Bobs Burgers (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
A walk down the aisle on NCIS: Los Angeles (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14)… On two episodes of Family Guy (Fox, TV-14), Megs Winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m. , r)… Aches on Shark Tank (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).