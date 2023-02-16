Hollywood actress Raquel Welch died at 82 | Obituary

American actress Raquel Welch whose emergence from the sea in a skimpy, furry bikini for the film One Million Years BC propelled her to international sex symbol status throughout the 1960s and 70s has died. She was 82 years old.

Welch died early Wednesday after a brief illness, according to her agent, Stephen LaManna of talent agency Innovative Artists.

Welch’s breakthrough came in the campy 1966 prehistoric film One Million Years BC, despite having a total of three lines. Dressed in a brown buckskin bikini, she managed to evade the pterodactyls but not the public eye.

I just thought it was a goofy dinosaur epic that we might sweep under the rug one day, she told The Associated Press in 1981. Wrong. It turned out that I was the Bo Derek of the season, the lady in the loincloth that everyone said, my God, what a bod, and they expected to disappear overnight.

She does not have. Instead, the following year she starred as Lust for Peter Cook and Dudley Moore’s comedy team in their film Bedazzled, as well as a secret agent in a sexy spy spoof called Fathom.

Her curves and beauty caught the attention of pop culture, with Playboy crowning her the most wanted woman of the 1970s, even though she never appeared completely naked in the magazine. In 2013, she graced second place on Mens Health’s Hottest Women of All Time list. And in the film The Shawshank Redemption, a poster of Welch covers an escape tunnel, the last of three images used by Andy Dufresne’s (Tim Robbins) character, alongside posters of Rita Hayworth and Marilyn Monroe.

Fans took to Twitter to mourn the star, including TV host Rosie ODonnell and actor Chris Meloni. Writer-director Paul Feig, who worked with Welch on the TV series Sabrina the Teenage Witch, called her kind, funny, and a real superstar who I was pretty much in love with for most of my childhood. He added: We have lost a true icon.

In addition to acting, Welch was a singer and dancer. She surprised many critics and won positive reviews when she starred in the 1981 Broadway musical Woman of the Year, replacing a vacationing Lauren Bacall. She returned to the Great White Way in 1997 for the musical Victor/Victoria.

She knew some people didn’t take her seriously because of her glamorous image. I’m not Penny Marshall or Barbra Streisand, she told The Associated Press in 1993. They’ll say, Raquel Welch wants to direct? Leave me alone.

Welch was born Jo-Raquel Tejada in Chicago, Illinois, and grew up in La Jolla, California. (The Jo in her name came from her mother, Josephine.) Welch herself was a divorced mother when she met actor-turned-publicist Patrick Curtis.

The irony of all this is that even though people thought of me as a sex symbol, I was actually a single mother of two young children! she wrote in her autobiography, Raquel: Beyond the Cleavage.

It’s so sad. I had the great pleasure of working with Ms. Welch when I was a regular on Sabrina the Teenage Witch and she was awesome. Kind, funny and a real superstar that I was pretty much in love with for most of my childhood. We have lost a true icon. https://t.co/7RWiSn9e4P Paul Feig (@paulfeig) February 15, 2023

Curtis became her manager and her second husband. He helped her become a glamorous girl with hundreds of magazine covers and a series of movies, as well as exercise videos and books like The Raquel Welch Total Beauty and Fitness Program.

Although she appeared in exploitation films, she also surprised many in the industry with great performances, most notably in Richard Lesters’ period piece The Three Musketeers, which won her a Golden Globe. She also won acclaim for her role in the comedy-drama Merchant Ivory The Wild Party, opposite James Coco.

Another Globe nomination came in 1988 for the TV movie Right to Die. She later played herself and poked fun at the divas on an episode of the TV sitcom Seinfeld, memorably attacking Elaine’s character and shaking her friend Kramer.

Married and divorced four times, she is survived by two children, Damon Welch and Tahnee Welch, who also became actresses, including landing a starring role in the 1985 sci-fi film Cocoon.