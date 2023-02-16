North West Sexual Health and Assault Peer Educators

You may have seen their rainbow dildo, but what do you know about sexual health and assault peer educators?

ISABEL LAUNCHES: Content Disclaimer: This podcast covers topics related to sex and sexual assault.

ISABEL LAUNCHES: If you’ve ever walked into Norris University Center on a Friday afternoon, you may have passed a table handing out contraceptives and consent pamphlets. That would be SHAPE, or Sexual Health and Assault Peer Educators, a student-led subgroup of the Center for Awareness and Response, or CARE. SHAPE aims to promote a healthy and safe campus culture surrounding sexuality and consent through presentations, trainings and events. Last week, I stopped by their table to take a closer look.

ISABEL LAUNCHES: Can you tell me like what you have like on the table?

HARRIET FARDON: Yes. We have non-latex condoms, we have lube, we have a flavor of condoms and dental dams, latex condoms, internal condoms, tampons and pads, and also our rainbow dildo, which is our signature, the SHAPE signature.

ISABEL LAUNCHES: Yeah! Why the Rainbow Dildo?

HARRIET FARDON: I feel like a good way to signal in a silly way that we are gay and friendly.

[music]

ISABEL LAUNCHES: From the Daily Northwestern, I’m Isabelle Butera. This is NU Declassified, a podcast about how the Wildcats survive and thrive at Northwestern.

ISABEL LAUNCHES: And that was Weinberg senior Harriet Fardon, a general member of SHAPE’s G-Spot committee, who runs tables at Norris and strives to reach as many students in the North West as possible.

DAVID BOTANA: Northwestern certainly has significant issues when it comes to sexual assault and Title IX. So there is a definite need for SHAPE, which provides peer educators to support students directly.

ISABEL LAUNCHES: It’s McCormick Jr. and G-spot co-chair, David Botana. He says SHAPE aims to provide students with alternative support systems to the Office of Equity and the University Police.

DAVID BOTANA: SHAPE, in particular, fulfills this role on campus as a friend you can turn to for help.

ISABEL LAUNCHES: In addition to G-Spot, SHAPE organizes events for Northwestern students, such as bringing in guest speakers or, more recently, hosting a sex toy fair to raise money for the Chicago Abortion Fund. Additionally, SHAPE gives presentations to other student organizations on survivor support, healthy relationships, and sexual pleasure.

ISABEL LAUNCHES: Geneviève Kosciolek, McCormick’s senior and chair of presentations, had discussions about sex and sexuality before she even started with SHAPE. When she was in high school, she began giving “subterranean” advice to other students at her school to fill in the gaps in their sex education.

GENEVIEVE KOSCIOEK: I was just one of the first people in my class to like to start having sex, and there was a little period of slut shaming.

ISABEL LAUNCHES: But when other students became interested in exploring their own sexualities, they came to Kosciolek because they knew she wouldn’t shame them like others would.

GENEVIEVE KOSCIOEK: I mostly had like friends of mine like, ‘Can we talk?’ But I remember a conversation with a friend like, “How do I know what my flaws are?” and I was like, ‘I’m going to make you a list, and just go through and think about each one.’

ISABEL LAUNCHES: Kosciolek says from club sports to activism groups, all kinds of student organizations have requested presentations at SHAPE.

GENEVIEVE KOSCIOEK: There’s an important element of wanting to set the tone and a standard for like that isn’t just like the behaviors we expect. But we set the tone that we think about keeping our members safe and supporting survivors of anything.

ISABEL LAUNCHES: Kosciolek and other members of the presentations committee meet with leaders of student organizations to tailor their presentations to the needs of the club. Kosciolek says she is moving towards more discussion-oriented presentation models to encourage dialogue with other peers.

GENEVIEVE CHURCH: People sharing their own experiences and that was really cool, and it gave me a lot of hope and excitement for the Northwest community.

ISABEL LAUNCHES: For example, Kosciolek says she recently started using an ice beaker on it which brings non-sexual forms of pleasure to them. She says it allows students to expand their idea of ​​what fun encompasses while making them feel comfortable with openness.

ISABEL LAUNCHES: Even though she’s been comfortable having these conversations for a long time, Kosciolek still worries giving presentations on nuanced topics like sexual violence and the intersectionality of sex because there are no answers. clear to the questions that arise.

GENEVIEVE CHURCH: Even if I don’t have the answers, or if I’m not going to say the perfect thing, what’s most important to me is just that people start talking and thinking.

[music]

ISABEL LAUNCHES: Each fall, new students apply to SHAPE. Applicants write several essays and interview current members to determine how they can best fit into the organization.

ISABEL LAUNCHES: After being accepted, new members must complete 40 hours of training during the winter term. In recent years, most training has taken place over Zoom due to COVID-19 concerns and guest speaker accommodations.

DAVID BOTANA: I was really nervous about this because I think everyone has been to a horrible Zoom conference before. It’s just boring and tearing teeth. But SHAPE’s training was so much fun. It’s so engaging. These really fabulous speakers came to talk to us.

ISABEL LAUNCHES: Botana said he was impressed with the speaker lineup during his training streak. His cohort heard from gynecologists, domestic violence advocates, legal experts and even a neurobiologist who explained how certain parts of the brain respond to trauma.

ISABEL LAUNCHES: SHAPE also aims to create a support network for survivors of sexual violence. Initial trainings help members learn the language and tone for discussing sexual assault issues, Kosciolek said.

ISABEL LAUNCHES: Kosciolek also said it’s crucial to create an environment where individuals don’t need to share their experiences of sexual assault in order to always feel supported and believed.

GENEVIEVE CHURCH: Also, I really enjoyed the training sequence and tried to continue in the presentations, like just a compassionate tone and kind of a bigger idea of ​​creating these compassionate communities where we care about each other .

ISABEL LAUNCHES: Weinberg’s sophomore and president of communications, Anna Patten, joined SHAPE last year. As a freshman at the time, she was looking for a community to talk openly about the intricacies of sex and sexuality.

ANNA PATTEN: It’s kind of hard to figure out how to start these conversations with people you’ve known for about three weeks.

ISABEL LAUNCHES: For Patten, conversations about sex that go beyond the limited information most people receive as part of high school sex education are crucial on a college campus.

ANNA PATTEN: Speaking for myself and other people I know, like none of us are trying to have kids right now, like that’s obviously not the point of the sex we’re having or talking about. So, I feel like I just wish the fun was more centered, and I feel like we tried to do that in SHAPE.

ISABEL LAUNCHES: Through her time at SHAPE, Patten says she’s become more comfortable talking about sex and healthy relationships.

ANNA PATTEN: I feel like I was able to spark these conversations in personal relationships, and just like with friends. Like now people just ask me about sex toys like it’s so much fun. It certainly wasn’t a level we were at until recently.

ISABEL LAUNCHES: That’s super cool, everyone needs a friend like that!

[music]

ISABEL LAUNCHES: Kosciolek says the discussions she had while working with SHAPE influence her own sex life.

GENEVIEVE CHURCH: A lot of my sex positivity when I was younger was sort of a rebellion, more so where I was like, ‘I want to have so much sex, just because my mom says I can’t.’

ISABEL LAUNCHES: But now that she’s surrounded by other students working to create a network of support and openness, Kosciolek says she thinks about her sexuality differently.

GENEVIEVE CHURCH: When I was younger, I felt like I had to make decisions about my relationship with sex, my sexuality, my gender identity. And now, like hearing about so many different shades and thinking about all these different things, it’s made me feel so much more comfortable not having answers and still continuing to learn more.

[music]

ISABEL LAUNCHES: From the Daily Northwestern, I’m Isabelle Butera. Thanks for listening to another episode of NU Declassified. The Daily Northwestern’s Audio Editor is Erica Schmitt, Digital Editors are Joanne Haner and Olatunji Osho-Williams, and Managing Editor is Alex Perry. Be sure to subscribe to The Daily Northwestern podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or SoundCloud to hear more episodes like this.

E-mail: [email protected]

Twitter: @isabelle_butera

Related stories:

—CARE and SHAPE are hosting an “Unlearning Sex” screening and Q&A with the filmmaker

—Let’s Talk Sex (non-normative): NU Sex Week emphasizes inclusion and community in this year’s programming

—SHAPE organizes the first “Sex Shop Fair”