Raquel Welch, Hollywood sex icon, dies at 82 | Culture





Former Hollywood star Raquel Welch died on Wednesday at the age of 82, her agent confirmed to AFP. The actress rose to fame in the mid-1960s thanks to films that made her an international sex symbol. Raquel Welch who was born Jo-Raquel Tejeda died after a brief illness, her family told entertainment outlet TMZ, which was first to report the news. Welch starred in more than 30 movies and 50 TV shows, but that was his role in the 1966 move One million years BC who made her famous. In the British film directed by Don Chaffey, Welch played a cavewoman, wearing a tiny beige bikini. His character became an icon that stole the hearts of moviegoers around the world for decades. The film made her famous. I look back and think, wasn't I just a very lucky young woman to have stumbled into these crazy circumstances? she confessed a few years ago during a conversation with The Los Angeles Times. Before becoming a poster, the actress had appeared in a few television shows, but always played minor roles with little dialogue. Raquel Welch on the set of "A Million Years BC". Sunset Boulevard (Corbis via Getty Images) She had been on TV since 1964, but that's only One million years BC in 1966, Welch rose to fame. During that fateful year, Welch also appeared in another movement that helped cement her place in Hollywood: Fantastic trip, directed by Richard Fleischer. In this film, a scientist shrinks a submarine with a crew on board, which is then injected into his bloodstream to save his life. For decades, footage from the film served as an introduction to human anatomy in schools. Welch played the science assistant. Welch was born in Chicago in 1940. Her mother was American, but her father was from Bolivia. The actress has always been proud of her Latin roots. In 2002, she visited Bolivia for the first time and received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the IV Ibero-American Film Festival. In addition to participating in official events, she also visited her relatives. In a 2002 interview with The New York Times, Welch said she was advised to avoid Latin roles so as not to be typecast. She followed that advice for years, but it created an empty place in her heart and her work, she said. During the last years of her career, the actress rectified this and played several Latin characters in television shows.

