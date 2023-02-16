The NorthShore Community Investment Fund will award $4 million in grants

For the second year, NorthShore has awarded grants to Chicago and Evanston-based health organizations through its Community Investment Fund.

Nine health organizations in Chicago and Evanston have received total funding of $4 million from the NorthShore University HealthSystem Community Investment Fund.

The fund, which was established last year, awarded about $6 million to seven initially selected organizations, which will continue to receive funding in 2023 in addition to the nine new groups. The purpose of the fund is to create or expand programs that promote the overall health needs of the community, such as access to health care, behavioral health care, and the prevention and management of ailments and diseases. chronicles.

This year’s recipients include groups that serve LGBTQ+ and Latina communities, as well as those that provide mental and behavioral health services.

PEER Services and Treatment Alternatives for Safe Communities, two organizations that receive grants, both focus on providing residents of northern Cook County with drug and alcohol addiction treatment and recovery services.

With a $1 million grant, spread over the next three years, PEER and TASC will partner to create a program connecting individuals within the criminal justice system to drug prevention and treatment services, according to Anne Brown , Director of PEER Services Development.

“PEER and TASC have been working to identify what the community needs,” Brown said. “We just haven’t been able to meet that need before because of the pandemic when the justice system was shut down.”

She said the new program will allow TASC to have a full-time case manager at the Skokie courthouse who can connect clients with PEER and other substance abuse treatment resources in the community. TASC primarily operates in Chicago, but Brown said the grant will help bring its work to northern Cook County.

Bradley Bullock, director of operations for TASC’s adult criminal justice and treatment services division, said the two organizations have worked together to address issues in the past, including the ongoing opioid epidemic.

Bullock said he hopes the new program will be up and running by September.

“It’s great because it’s two organizations working side by side, really caring about a group of vulnerable people to meet the needs on the ground by connecting them to the immediate services they need,” Bullock said.

Howard Brown Health, which provides health services to the LGBTQ+ community, also received a grant from NorthShore this year.

Wren O’Kelley, communications manager at Howard Brown, said the center plans to use the money to fund a new two-year project within its behavioral health department.

She said the project will allow staff to perform two types of advanced trauma therapy: eye movement desensitization and reprocessing therapy and dialectical behavior therapy.

“The idea is to improve the ability of the behavioral health team to track and treat complex trauma, rather than just having a few specialist team members with these skills,” O’Kelley said. “The overall goal is to reduce health inequities and disparities and impact the communities we serve.”

O’Kelley and PEER Services executive director Noy Frial-Lopez stressed that the goal of each of their programs is to improve the treatment of their clients.

As recipients of the fund, the groups are also part of NorthShore’s goal to form meaningful and lasting partnerships through their community impact efforts, according to NorthShore’s press release.

“We are very happy and honored to receive the grant,” said Frial-Lopez. “I think we will be able to reach a good number of people who really need support.”

