





This is where you can watch the Super Nintendo World Universal Studios Hollywood Grand Opening Ceremony.

After opening in Japan in early 2021, fans in the Western Hemisphere are patiently waiting for Super Nintendo World to expand to other regions. After several years of construction, the next park is set to open this week at Universal Studios Hollywood in California. To commemorate the event, Universal Studios is hosting a grand opening celebration. Not exclusive to in-person attendees, this ceremony will be broadcast live for audiences around the world. We’ll show you how to watch the Super Nintendo World Universal Studios Hollywood Grand Opening Ceremony.

Watch the Grand Opening Ceremony of Super Nintendo World Universal Studios Hollywood here

Source: Universal Studios

The Grand Opening Ceremony of Super Nintendo World Universal Studios Hollywood will be broadcast on the Universal Studios Facebook Page. The ceremony will begin on February 15, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. PT/11:00 p.m. ET.

It’s unclear exactly what will happen at the opening ceremony. That said, chances are we’ll be given a virtual tour of the park, taking a look at the Nintendo-themed amusement park. We know the park has a Mario Kart ride, Mushroom Kingdom-themed food, and plenty of Nintendo merchandise to take home.

Super Nintendo World Universal Studios Hollywood will officially open to the public on February 17, 2023. The grand opening ceremony will take place a few days before that, allowing a limited audience, including the press, to get a taste of the park . Shacknews editor Ozzie Mejia recently visited the new Hollywood Park and shared his thoughts with our readers.

This is how you can watch the grand opening ceremony of Super Nintendo World Universal Studios Hollywood. While it’s not the same as going in person, it’s a nice consolation for players who can’t make the trip to Hollywood anytime soon. For more updates on Super Nintendo World, including the next park in Orlando, stay with us here on Shacknews.