WIVB’s new daily 3 p.m. lifestyle show will include sponsored segments

Chelsea Lovell, who joined WIVB-TV (Channel 4) at the end of last summer, gets her own show on Monday.
She will be the host of Daytime Buffalo, a daily lifestyle show covering arts and entertainment, food and local businesses which will premiere at 3 p.m. Monday on Channel 4, a Nexstar Media Group station. .
In a Channel 4 version, Lovell is quoted as saying, “I’ve always had a love for all things lifestyle, especially when it comes to art and entertainment! Western New York has so much to offer in terms of food, exploration, arts, and entertainment, I can’t wait to share it all with you! There’s never a dull day in the Queen City, and I’m thrilled to show everything that happens there.
Here’s something the station isn’t announcing in its release: It will include paid segments on WKBW-TVs (Channel 7) daily AM Buffalo program and WGRZ-TVs Saturday morning program WNY Living.
Lovell’s new assignment means she will no longer be on Channel 4’s morning show Wake Up!
This is the latest change to the morning show, which recently saw Kelsey Anderson leave to co-present the 11pm news on Channel 4 and the 10pm news on sister station WNLO-TV (CW 23) .
Channel 4 chief executive Joe Abouzeid said Lovell would be replaced on the morning show by a new recruit. In addition to this new morning hire, Channel 4 only hired one other person, a producer, to participate in Daytime Buffalo.
Chelsea are dynamic, energetic and have a great on-air presence, Abouzeid said. And she loves Buffalo, despite being relatively new to the area.
Lovell arrived in August from the Elmira Express, the Nexstar station where presenter Jordan Norkus and journalist Tara Lynch worked before coming to Channel 4.
Some Channel 4 presenters and journalists will appear on unsponsored segments and there will be press cuttings ahead of Channel 4’s 4 p.m. news, Abouzeid said. The newscast competes with Channel 2s Most Buffalo.
Daytime Buffalo will be the 4 p.m. news intro on Channel 4, meaning the station will air local programming from 3 p.m. weekdays to 6:30 p.m. before sister station WNLO-TV airs its news program. one hour to 7 p.m.
We’re going to produce as much local programming as possible because that’s what Western New Yorkers want,” Abouzeid said.
That’s debatable, especially considering that the one-hour 7pm news program on WNLO doesn’t even have an average rating of 1.
One rating point in Western New York equals 6,375 households.
The extra hour of local programming at 3 p.m. allows Channel 4 not only to air paid segments, but also to earn revenue from far more advertising than when it airs syndicated programming.
Many local stations are increasingly trying to create their own programs because they no longer have as much advertising time to sell when airing broadcast network programs.
You can even argue that networks may not need local affiliates as more and more viewers get their programs via streaming. But it’s far.
The addition of Daytime Buffalo caused some other programs to be moved to different time slots.
The syndicated Drew Barrymore Show travels from 3 p.m. to 9 a.m. on weekdays, where it will compete with the syndicated Kelly and Ryan on Channel 7 and an extra hour of Today on Channel 2.
The syndicated Rachael Rays show, which aired at 9 a.m. on Channel 4, moves to 11 a.m. on sister station WNLO, which was then airing a half-hour version of the Barrymores programme.
Drew and Rachael have the same syndicator, who was most likely involved in the decision to keep Drew on Channel 4, even though he gets far lower ratings than Rachael.
Rachael has an average rating of around 2.5 on CBS This Morning, while Drew has an average rating of around 1.
It shouldn’t be that hard for Daytime Buffalo to tie Drew’s score at 3 p.m.
On another channel 4 Note, Abouzeid said the replacement for retired Call 4 Action reporter Al Vaughters will be arriving soon. Vaughters retired in early July.
Now we can say: Channel 7 presenter Hannah Buehler recently announced on social media that she and partner Mike are expecting twins, a boy and a girl.
Last month, Channel 7 news director Aaron Mason said Buehler was temporarily absent from the 11 p.m. news for medical reasons. Pheben Kassahun is now anchored at 11 p.m. Buehler is now anchored to the noon and 7 p.m. newscasts.
Buehler announced her pregnancy in late December on her personal Facebook page.