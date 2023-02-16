The Hollywood sex symbol was 82 years old





By MARK KENNEDY (AP Entertainment Writer) NEW YORK (AP) — Raquel Welch, whose emergence from the sea in a skimpy, hairy bikini in the movie “A Million Years B.C.” would propel her to international sex symbol status throughout the 1960s and 70, died. She was 82 years old. Welch died early Wednesday after a brief illness, according to her agent, Stephen LaManna of talent agency Innovative Artists. Welch’s breakthrough came in the campy 1966 prehistoric film “One Million Years BC,” despite a grand total of three lines. Dressed in a brown buckskin bikini, she managed to evade the pterodactyls but not the public eye. “I just thought it was a wacky dinosaur epic that we might sweep under the rug someday,” she told The Associated Press in 1981. “Wrong. Turns out I was the Bo Derek of the season, the lady in the loincloth that everyone said, “My God, what a body” and they expected to disappear overnight. She didn’t, playing Lust for Peter Cook and Dudley Moore’s comedy team in their 1967 film “Bedazzled” and playing a secret agent in the sexy spy spoof “Fathom” the same year. Her curves and beauty captured pop culture attention, with Playboy crowning her the “most wanted woman” of the 70s, although she was never completely nude in the magazine. In 2013, she was number two on Men’s Health’s “Sexiest Women of All Time” list. In the film “The Shawshank Redemption”, a Welch poster covers an escape tunnel – the last of three that Andy Dufresne’s (Tim Robbins) character used after Rita Hayworth and Marilyn Monroe. Fans took to Twitter to mourn the star, including TV host Rosie O’Donnell, actor Chris Meloni and writer-director Paul Feig, who worked with Welch on ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ and the called “Kind, funny and a real superstar who I was pretty much in love with most of my childhood. We’ve lost a true icon. In addition to acting, Welch was a singer and dancer. She surprised many critics — and won positive reviews — when she starred in the 1981 Broadway musical “Woman of the Year,” replacing a vacationing Lauren Bacall. She returned to the Great White Way in 1997 in “Victor/Victoria”. She knew some people didn’t take her seriously because of her glamorous image. “I’m not Penny Marshall or Barbra Streisand,” she told the AP in 1993. “They’ll be like, ‘Raquel Welch wants to direct? Leave me alone.”‘ Welch was born Jo-Raquel Tejada in Chicago and grew up in La Jolla, California. (The Jo in his name was from his mother, Josephine). Welch was a divorced mother when she met former actor-turned-publicist Patrick Curtis. “The irony of all this is that even though people thought of me as a sex symbol, in reality I was a single mother of two young children!” she wrote in her autobiography, “Raquel: Beyond the Cleavage.” Curtis became her manager and second husband and helped her grow into a glamorous girl with hundreds of magazine covers and a series of movies, as well as exercise videos and books like “The Raquel Welch Total Beauty and Fitness Program”. Although she appeared in exploitation films, she also surprised many players in the industry with great performances, including in Richard Lester’s “The Three Musketeers”, which won her a Golden Globe, and opposite James Coco in “Wild Party”. She was also nominated for a Globe in 1988 for the TV movie “Right to Die”. She played herself and poked fun at the divas on an episode of “Seinfeld,” memorably attacking Elaine and shaking Kramer. Married and divorced four times, she is survived by two children, Damon Welch and Tahnee Welch, who also became actresses, including landing a starring role in “Cocoon” in 1985. ___ Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

