Superman & Lois Season 3 Trailer Teases 2 New Kents & Blows Up The Planet (Daily) (VIDEO) | Entertainment

Early on, we get a glimpse of CK’s Kryptonian mother, Lara (Mariana Klaveno), in all her holographic glory as her son brings in the wife and children. including Michael Bishop, who replacesJordan Alsace like Jonathan at the new Fortress of Solitude. And then, after sepia-soaked photos of the twins’ birthday celebration, Lois tells Clark she might be pregnant with their third.
Whether or not this is good news for the dad of steel remains to be seen, as the clip immediately kicks into high gear, complete with explosions, aerial affairs, the kidnapping of Lois and a return to action. for John Henry Irons (Wol Parks) and her daughter Natalie (Taylor Buck). Also, get ready for Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Kyle (Eric Valdez) to seemingly end it for good, and a cataclysmic event in front of the Daily Planet that doesn’t seem to bode well for their former star reporter.
But as the trailer states, never underestimate the power of family. If they all survive, there are still a lot of problems after what we see in this clip. Like his been reported, Michael Cudlitz of The Walking Dead comes to town as Lex Luthor and his companion TWD colleague Chad L.Coleman is set to play villainous Intergang boss Bruno Mannheim. And while we don’t exactly see them on screen here, it’s a safe bet that at least one of them is behind the chaos that makes life so tricky for the Kents & Company.
Superman and LoisSeason 3 premiere, Tuesday, March 14, 8/7c, The CW
