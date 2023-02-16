Raquel Welch, actress, model and sex symbol, dies at 82 – National

Raquel Welch, whose emergence from the sea in a skimpy hairy bikini in the film One million years BC who would propel her to international sex symbol status throughout the 1960s and 1970s, has died. She was 82 years old.

Welch died early Wednesday after a brief illness, according to her agent, Stephen LaManna of talent agency Innovative Artists.

Welchs’ breakthrough came in a campy 1966s prehistoric film One million years BC, despite a grand total of three lines. Dressed in a brown buckskin bikini, she managed to evade the pterodactyls but not the public eye.

Actress Raquel Welch attends the premiere of ‘How to Be a Latin Lover’ at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome on April 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

“I just thought it was a goofy dinosaur epic that we might sweep under the rug one day,” she told The Associated Press in 1981. “Wrong. Turns out I was the Bo Derek of the season, the lady in the loincloth that everyone said, “My God, what a body” and they expected to disappear overnight.

She didn’t, playing Lust for Peter Cook and Dudley Moore’s comedy team in their film Bedazzled in 1967 and playing a secret agent in the sexy spy parody breaststroke that same year.

Her curves and beauty caught the attention of pop culture, with Playboy crowning her the “most wanted woman” of the 70s, although she was never completely nude in the magazine. In 2013, she graced the No. 2 spot on Mens Health’s “Hottest Women of All Time” list.

Raquel Welch in “A Million Years BC”

Spoiler alert: in the movie The Shawshank Redemptiona poster of Welch is used to cover an escape tunnel the last of three large posters, main character Andy Dufresne (played by Tim Robbins) has used to cover the hole over nearly two decades, having previously hung up pictures of Rita Hayworth and Marilyn Monroe.

In addition to acting, Welch was a singer and dancer. She surprised many critics and won positive reviews when she starred in the 1981 musical Woman of the Year on Broadway, replacing a Lauren Bacall on vacation. She returned to the Great White Way in 1997 in Victor/Victoria.

She knew some people didn’t take her seriously because of her glamorous image. “I’m not Penny Marshall or Barbra Streisand,” she told the AP in 1993. “They’ll be like, ‘Raquel Welch wants to direct? Leave me alone.'”

Welch was born Jo-Raquel Tejada in Chicago and grew up in La Jolla, California. (The Jo in his name was from his mother, Josephine). Welch was a divorced mother when she met former actor-turned-publicist Patrick Curtis.





“The irony of all this is that even though people thought of me as a sex symbol, in reality I was a single mother of two young children!” she wrote in her autobiography, Raquel: Beyond Divide.

Curtis became her manager and second husband and helped her grow into a glamorous girl with hundreds of magazine covers and a series of movies, as well as exercise videos and books like Raquel Welch’s Complete Beauty and Fitness Program.

Raquel Welch attends the 2014 Carousel of Hope Ball at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 11, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California.

Although she appeared in exploitation films, she also surprised many actors in the industry with great performances, especially in Richard Lesters. The three Musketeerswhich won him a Golden Globe, and oppdare James Coco in wild party. She was also nominated for a Globe in 1988 for the TV movie right to die.

Married and divorced four times, she is survived by two children, Damon Welch and Tahnee Welch.