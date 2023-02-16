Entertainment
There Were Talks About A Last Of Us Animated Series, Actor Says
HBO’s The Last of Us actor Jeffrey Pierce, who also starred in the video game series, revealed that there have been talks about making the video game adaptation an animated series.
During a recent Weekly entertainment interview, Pierce – who played Joel Tommy’s brother in the game and a rebel soldier named Perry on the show – discussed the process of bringing the story to life for television and how he was asked to read a painting.