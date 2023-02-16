NBC Universal signs long-term film distribution deal with Germany’s Seven.One | News





Seven.One Entertainment Group has entered into a long-term agreement with NBCUniversal Global Distribution, giving the German free-to-air, pay-TV and streaming operator access to current and future movies, including X fast, Oppenheimer, Jurassic World Dominion, And Ticket to paradise. Seven.One Entertainment Group is a subsidiary of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, home to TV channels such as ProSieben and SAT.1 and streamer Joyn. Seven.One Entertainment Group will also have access to NBCU’s portfolio of library titles, factual content and family entertainment. Film titles included in the duration of the agreement Minions: The Rise of Gru, Jurassic World Dominion, And Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, until future features Fast X, Super Mario Bros., Oppenheimer by Christopher Nolan and The Fablemans by Steven Spielberg. Seven.One Entertainment Group has also secured the rights to films in the studio’s library, including Inglourious Basterds, Notting Hill, Back to the Future, Bridget Joness Diary, The Mummy and all the movies Thick headed franchise. NBCUniversal TV series are also included in the deal, such as the sci-fi adventure drama, quantum leap starring Raymond Lee and Caitlin Bassett, as well as classic shows such as The A-team And Magnum IP Henrik Pabst, Chief Content Officer of Seven.One Entertainment Group, said: This rights deal is groundbreaking for our future content acquisition: for the first time in a deal with a major studio, we can flexibly decide in which order we play strong content whether on linear TV, AVoD or SVoD first on Joyn. Classic and on-demand television will benefit from this approach. This way we play Hollywood content optimally and accurately according to our strategy across all platforms and achieve maximum reach.

