Anderson Ranch is hot in the press | Culture & Leisure

For the first time in a long time, Anderson Ranch Arts Center presents an exhibition of all printmaking works. Titled Hot Off the Press, the exhibit features prints created by renowned artists through the Anderson Ranch Editions program.

Currently on view at Patton-Malott Gallery centers, the exhibit opened earlier this month and will run through March 10. This Friday, the ranch is hosting an opening reception for Hot Off the Press from 5-6 p.m. in the gallery space. The event is free and open to the public.

The show is a compilation of prints by 10 different artists. Every featured artist has visited the ranch at some point over the past few years to work in the on-campus Patton print shop and engage in the medium of printmaking.

The prestigious program, called Anderson Ranch Editions, is under the current management of master printer Brian Shure. Shure explained that Hot Off the Press is the first publishing showcase to be held at the ranch in the past four years or so.

It’s to kind of show what happened in the program, Shure said. This gives a good overview of most of the types of media we offer, so there are prints which are screen printing, etching or intaglio printing, relief and lithography and also stencil printing .

All of the works on display are available for purchase and some have already been sold, Shure said. He noted that in most cases with these prints, they can be made into multiples; although a handful of them are monotypes, he said, meaning the picture can only be made once.

Shure explained how the Editions program dates back to 1978, when the first printing press was set up on a dirt floor in the basement of where the Anderson Ranch Welcome Center is located today. The director explained how from the start the program attracted not just printmakers but all sorts of different artists, who would like to try out their ideas in a different medium, he said.

This [program] is pretty unique in terms of the print edition, Shure said, because it’s been so varied in how it’s worked and because it was and still is, I think, more about the artists who come and are doing something new only in the very specific and very difficult world of print publication which is financially strained.

Shure is a renowned master printer whose work is included in numerous public and private collections around the world. He has taught at the Rhode Island School of Design, Brown University and Cornell University and has led workshops and classes at studios around the world.

When Shure became publishing director for Anderson Ranch about five years ago, he said he tried to gather as much information from previous printers. As director, Shure wanted to maintain the ranch’s open, artist-centered approach to the engraving process.

And what I’ve tried to do is work with artists who work in different ways, Shure said, and don’t have some sort of style of print or approach to printmaking. Anderson Ranch Editions, but a very open approach to work in any way. works best for artists.

Over the years, Shure has worked with many different artists, including those whose prints are now finalized and featured in Hot Off the Press.

In each case, the artist comes up with an idea or a few ideas and usually those ideas evolve and the artist gets to a place they’ve never been before, which is exciting and new for them, Shure said. It’s all about them and their ideas, and at least in my mind it’s never about the end product, it’s about the process they go through while they’re here, which is a process of exploration and problem-solving for them about their images and ideas.

Artist Elliott Hundley can attest to this creative process, which took effect for him under the guidance of Shures.

A multidisciplinary artist based in Los Angeles, Hundley spent three summers at Anderson Ranch and two of them were residencies in the printmaking program. He said he viewed his time at Anderson Ranch as one of exploration rather than production, noting Shures’ reputation as a printmaker.

For me, the real gift was collaboration. Brian is a master printer who knows all the options, materially, that we can do, Hundley said. And you know, I’m not so much interested in engravers as in [I am] people who produce artists’ ideas, but I’m interested in how an engraver can generate ideas with me and find new forms or new ways of working.

Working with Shure has allowed Hundleys to discover new ways of working, he said. The artist brought these methods back with him to his LA projects and studio.

Hundleys prints that were created during his time at the ranch are part of the current editions show. Other featured artists include: John Buck, Elinor Carucci, Robert Kushner, Steve Locke, Hiroki Morinoue, Shana and Robert ParkeHarrison, Simonette Quamina, Clare Rojas and Tom Sachs.

The “Hot Off the Press” reception will be held Friday from 5-6 p.m. at the Patton-Malott Gallery at the Anderson Ranch. For more information or to register for the free event, visit andersonranch.org.